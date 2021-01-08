31 mins ago

Impeach Donald Trump

For about five years, we’ve all wondered how far Donald Trump could go before he finally went too far. Now, with less than two weeks left in his term, he’s finally done it. The man who thought he could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and retain his support has discovered—to his surprise, I think—that even he has some limits.

So: should Democrats impeach him? I’m in favor, for the same reason as last time. Even if it won’t succeed, there are times when you have to stand up and say that certain behavior is, indeed, impeachable. This is one of those times. Even the Wall Street Journal editorial page agrees.

