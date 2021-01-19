McConnell Denounces Trump, But Not Fox News

Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters.

Mitch McConnell on the floor of the Senate today:

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Tuesday pointedly blamed Trump for having “provoked” the violent mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6….“The mob was fed lies,” McConnell said. “They were provoked by the president and other powerful people, and they tried to use fear and violence to stop a specific proceeding of the first branch of the federal government which they did not like. But we pressed on, we stood together and said an angry mob would not get veto power over the rule of law in our nation.”

It’s surprising which people have finally broken with Trump in the past few weeks. Bill Barr. Mick Mulvaney. Betsy DeVos. And now Mitch McConnell.

But it’s notable that McConnell still isn’t willing to condemn by name the biggest culprit of all: Fox News. But they’re still in power, aren’t they?