10 Outrageous Dishes You Can Make From Old AOC Videos

The New York Post cooks up some content on Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Tom Williams/ZUMA

So you have a few four-year-old videos of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez lying around and it’s a Saturday and you need to cook up some traffic. What do you do? Thaw, chop, reheat, and repurpose them into 10 bite-sized stories, obviously.

At least that’s how the New York Post spent its Saturday, pulling clips from a batch of old Facebook Live videos to drum up content, and controversy, about the New York City congresswoman it loves to hate. The posts ranged from legitimately newsworthy bits, like AOC criticizing Hillary Clinton, to bafflingly asinine ones, like her singing along to Bon Jovi’s “Living on a Prayer” during a road trip. Of course, the internet noticed.

Ocasio-Cortez noticed, too. In response to a story about her choice of a designer dress on a recent taping of The View, the congresswoman clapped back. “The Post is just mad that you can look good fighting for working families,” she tweeted.

And those half-baked Post stories make for tasty leftovers the next day, too!

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2020 demands.

