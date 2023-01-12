Republicans Are Now Flipping Out Over Gas Stoves

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

First, they were incandescent lightbulbs. Then, low-flow showerheads. Now, in their seemingly neverending quest to remove“wokeness” from their appliances, Republicans have set their sights on waging a war on behalf of gas stoves. The brewing battle comes amid reports that the US Consumer Product Safety Commission that it is considering a ban on the beloved kitchen appliance, citing research linking emissions from gas stoves to a litany of respiratory health conditions, including children’s asthma. But the Republican outrage, which has already launched another culture war, appears to once again distort what’s actually happening.

ABSOLUTELY NOT. Apparently they don’t even cook. Idiots. https://t.co/hefHQjZbcx — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) January 10, 2023

There was Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), who on Tuesday tweeted, “Democrats are coming for your kitchen appliances. Their desire to control every aspect of your life knows no bounds—including how you make breakfast. They just can’t help themselves.” Podcaster and professional transphobe, Matt Walsh, insisted that President Biden would have to pry his gas stove from his “cold, dead hands.” Then we had this strangely ominous tweet from the Oklahoma Libertarian Party:

On today’s episode of “what is the Biden Administration trying to ban” we have gas stove ranges. You can’t make this stuff up. pic.twitter.com/lBd2ult8dW — Oklahoma Libertarian Party (@OklahomaLP) January 10, 2023

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis dived into the storm this morning, borrowing from a phrase with pro-slavery sentiments.

Don’t tread on Florida, and don’t mess with gas stoves! pic.twitter.com/FNETzpuANe — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) January 12, 2023

Despite the right’s angry insistence, no such plan for the government to seize gas stoves exists. As I wrote earlier this week as news of a potential ban circulated, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission is considering a ban on new gas stoves and setting emissions standards for them. That’s a far cry from the Republican fiction going around, depicting Biden agents storming peaceful kitchens and leaving giant, gas-stove holes while all you wanted to do was enjoy some pancakes. Any potential ban is an extension of the Biden administration’s efforts to encourage more Americans to go electric after including a rebate of up to $840 in the Inflation Reduction Act for those who wanted to purchase new electric cooking appliances.

Responding to the predictable GOP ire, the CPSC emphasized that there is no plan to ever confiscate people’s kitchenware. Potential regulations would apply to new products, and going electric would be entirely voluntary.

Thanks for your interest! To be clear, CPSC isn't coming for anyone's gas stoves. Regulations apply to new products. For Americans who CHOOSE to switch from gas to electric, there is support available – Congress passed the Inflation Reduction Act which includes a $840 rebate. https://t.co/fcmWMSSfE5 — Commissioner Rich Trumka Jr. (@TrumkaCPSC) January 9, 2023

I want to set the record straight. Contrary to recent media reports, I am not looking to ban gas stoves and the @USCPSC has no proceeding to do so. Read my full statement: pic.twitter.com/bYS1GLEpXP — Alex Hoehn-Saric (@HoehnSaricCPSC) January 11, 2023

Of course, that hasn’t stopped conservatives from crying about governmental overreach. But their faux handwringing has conveniently omitted mention of the increasing evidence pointing to serious health concerns from gas stove emissions. As we’ve reported, research has shown that gas stoves are hazardous, even when they’re turned off. A new study released earlier this month found about one in eight cases of childhood asthma stem from pollution from gas stoves. But it doesn’t seem like you’ll hear anything about that from Marjorie Taylor Greene.