2 seconds ago

The Bush Boys Are Back

Once again the fellas are clamoring for murderous revenge, whatever the long-term consequences.

Bush listens to Benjamin Netanyahu as he speaks at the Knesset in Jerusalem, Thursday, May 15, 2008.Susan Walsh/AP

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

The Bush boys are back to argue, once more, for war.

President Biden visited Israel this week to reaffirm his unwavering support while cautioning against a military response “consumed by rage.” Though far from the ceasefire many progressives had hoped Biden would publicly urge for during the visit, the warning was a tacit acknowledgment of the horrific conditions in Gaza wrought by Israel’s airstrikes. But even the mere act of calling for cooler heads as a ground invasion draws closer has brought back the old architects and explainers of the Iraq war.

Here’s Ari Fleischer, on Fox News:

When he said that Israelis should not be consumed by rage. Who the hell does he think he is? I sat in on every single summit meeting with foreign leaders when they came to the United States after September 11th and met with President Bush. Not a one of them, not one said to President Bush, the Americans shouldn’t be consumed with rage. Instead, they just came to support us. So President Biden, who said some good things, never should lecture Israel about how to react like that.

Shaking off mass death might be easy for the former White House press secretary under George W. Bush. But it’s Fleischer’s desire to peacock his front-row seat to one of the most tragic chapters of US foreign policy as a badge of expertise that, once again, underscores his persistent shamelessness. How ironic, obscene in fact, it is that the man who helped the Bush administration lie its way to war, is now hawking on national TV to justify acts of blind vengeance, when there is no clear path of what happens after.

It would be one thing if this was an aberration. But Fleischer’s comments only echo those made by George W. Bush himself last week. The former president’s remarks, as reported by Axios.

“It’s not going to take long for people [to say]: ‘It’s gone on too long. Surely, there’s a way to settle this through negotiations. Both sides are guilty,'” Bush, 77, said on Tuesday at a private event near Santa Barbara, Calif.

“My view is: One side is guilty. And it’s not Israel.”

It’s no surprise that the former president who launched us into unending immoral wars is still very much a bad person. But with these remarks, George W. Bush has once again, permanently secured his footing as a blood-thirsty warmonger who, in the clearest terms, cannot comprehend arguments against mass death. In fact, for Bush, in the same crude fashion of abusive men, it appears that more bloodshed is demonstrative of one’s power.

“We’ll find out what he’s made out of,” the former president said of Netanyahu at the same event.

Is this what it boils down to? Behind all the fancy talk, do people like Bush believe that a simplistic, pseudo-heroic belief in brute power, and by extension, manly power, will overcome complex geopolitics? Perhaps one of the better examples of how this rationale played out in the lead-up to Iraq comes from Netanyahu himself, a former Bush boy too. Here he was in 2002 appearing before Congress to explain why an Iraq invasion would be worthwhile.

“I think the choice of Iraq is a good choice, it’s the right choice,” Netanyahu, as a private citizen, said.

“If you take out Saddam, Saddam’s regime, I guarantee you that it will have enormous positive reverberations on the region,” he continued. “And I think that people sitting right next door in Iran, young people, and many others, will say the time of such regimes, of such despots is gone.”

It’s far from coincidence that the same ghoulish cast, newly dusted as they often are, has returned to make the case for war. But it strikes as especially vile that men who have shown the world the precise dangers of acting out of sheer vengeance feel comfortable mouthing off in public as scenes of catastrophe play to no end. That they feel comfortable pointing to September 11th as a point of reference is even more galling.

Once again they clamor for revenge, whatever the long-term consequences.

THANK YOU, MOTHER JONES READERS!

We just finished off our fall fundraising drive, and we were able to raise about $225,000 over three weeks to help make the reporting you get from Mother Jones possible. Thank you so much to everyone who pitched in! And thanks to everyone who didn't or simply can't, because Mother Jones wouldn't exist without people who read and share and care about our journalism.

It's unfathomably hard keeping a newsroom afloat these days, and we're grateful to have a community of readers whose donations make up about 75 percent of our funding. A broad base of community support is the only reason we're still standing. It's what allows us to do the type of journalism you turn to Mother Jones for in the first place: deep dives, big investigations, prioritizing and sticking with underreported beats, and bringing a fiery and fact-based voice that adds context to the day's news.

Unfortunately, that $225,000 haul means that we did come up about $28,000 short of our fall fundraising goal. That's rough, because we have zero wiggle room in our budget, and given how tough it is in the news business right now, we can't afford to fall behind like what happened last year—when we had to find $1 million to somehow cut, and still came up a bit short on the whole.

So even though we won't be doing another big fundraising push until December, we absolutely need to see a great many of you continue to pitch in and help make our reporting that doesn't follow the pack, and that is desperately needed right now, possible.

Bottom line: To raise the money it takes to keep Mother Jones charging hard, we need this specific ask at the bottom of each and every article to bring in more donations than it typically has. And you care enough about our work to be reading this: If you can right now, please pitch in before moving on to whatever it is you're about to do next and think “maybe I'll get to it later.” We need your support now, we need your support day-in, day-out, not just when we're in the middle of a big fundraising push like we just finished.

payment methods

THANK YOU, MOTHER JONES READERS!

We just finished off our fall fundraising drive, and we were able to raise about $225,000 over three weeks to help make the reporting you get from Mother Jones possible. Thank you so much to everyone who pitched in! And thanks to everyone who didn't or simply can't, because Mother Jones wouldn't exist without people who read and share and care about our journalism.

It's unfathomably hard keeping a newsroom afloat these days, and we're grateful to have a community of readers whose donations make up about 75 percent of our funding. A broad base of community support is the only reason we're still standing. It's what allows us to do the type of journalism you turn to Mother Jones for in the first place: deep dives, big investigations, prioritizing and sticking with underreported beats, and bringing a fiery and fact-based voice that adds context to the day's news.

Unfortunately, that $225,000 haul means that we did come up about $28,000 short of our fall fundraising goal. That's rough, because we have zero wiggle room in our budget, and given how tough it is in the news business right now, we can't afford to fall behind like what happened last year—when we had to find $1 million to somehow cut, and still came up a bit short on the whole.

So even though we won't be doing another big fundraising push until December, we absolutely need to see a great many of you continue to pitch in and help make our reporting that doesn't follow the pack, and that is desperately needed right now, possible.

Bottom line: To raise the money it takes to keep Mother Jones charging hard, we need this specific ask at the bottom of each and every article to bring in more donations than it typically has. And you care enough about our work to be reading this: If you can right now, please pitch in before moving on to whatever it is you're about to do next and think “maybe I'll get to it later.” We need your support now, we need your support day-in, day-out, not just when we're in the middle of a big fundraising push like we just finished.

payment methods

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our free newsletter

Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate