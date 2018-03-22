Donald Trump Taps John Bolton to Replace H.R. McMaster as National Security Adviser

The Fox News commentator will be the third person to fill the position in less than two years.

Inae OhMar. 22, 2018 6:31 PM

John Bolton, lunatic warmonger and devotee of bad facial hair. Bolton believes that Trump's sanctions against North Korea are worthless and we should just invade them instead. He also wants to bomb Iran. He might soon be Donald Trump's National Security Advisor.Jeff Malet/Newscom via ZUMA

H.R. McMaster, the president’s second national security adviser, is stepping down and will be replaced by John Bolton, a former ambassador to the UN. President Donald Trump announced the news on Twitter Thursday evening.

The departure follows months of escalating tensions with Trump, who had reportedly grown increasingly frustrated with McMaster’s disciplined approach to briefings. 

Those private clashes took a very public turn in February when Trump chastised McMaster after the national security adviser described evidence of Russian interference in the 2016 election as “incontrovertible.” McMaster’s remarks, which were made during the Munich Security Conference, contradicted Trump’s repeated statements that Russian interference was a “hoax” and that the special counsel looking into it should instead be focusing on Hillary Clinton and the Democratic Party.

Trump named McMaster to the position in February 2017, after his first national security adviser, Michael Flynn, resigned amid reports that he had lied about his conversations with the Russian ambassador.