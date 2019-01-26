Day After Shutdown Surrender, Trump Is Having One Sad Morning on Twitter

Looking for news you can trust?

President Donald Trump’s announcement that he would agree to a short-term spending bill to reopen the government after the longest shutdown in American history—the very same deal he had previously rejected more than a month earlier—marked one of the most bruising defeats of a presidency replete with bad days.

That sting of failure, the second major concession Trump has made to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi since the shutdown started, was visible from the president’s Twitter account late Friday into the next morning, as he attempted to convince supporters that the shutdown deal was not at all a concession, as nearly all major news outlets, pundits, and even the president’s fiercest supporters were characterizing.

“I wish people would read or listen to my words on the Border Wall,” Trump lamented hours after the agreement was announced. “This was in no way a concession.”

I wish people would read or listen to my words on the Border Wall. This was in no way a concession. It was taking care of millions of people who were getting badly hurt by the Shutdown with the understanding that in 21 days, if no deal is done, it’s off to the races! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2019

That didn’t appear to cajole the typically Trump-friendly Lou Dobbs or Ann Coulter—two fierce proponents of the border wall. “I mean, she has just whipped the president of the United States,” Dobbs said, referring to Pelosi, on his Fox News program on Friday. He continued: “You know, I’m an animated, energetic supporter of this president but you’ve got to call it as it is: This president said it was going to be conditional, border security building that wall and he just reversed himself. That’s a victory for Nancy Pelosi.”

Lou Dobbs: Nancy Pelosi "has just whipped the president of the United States" pic.twitter.com/Hx1neMJhrL — Media Matters (@mmfa) January 26, 2019

Maybe the solution to the border crisis is not deporting 22 million illegals but one Jared Kushner. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) January 25, 2019

Trump looked weak and he’ll be treated the way weak people are treated in DC. Welcome to the real sharks, Mr. President. https://t.co/PXR49LzfuW — Mike Cernovich 🦍🇺🇸 (@Cernovich) January 26, 2019

The abandoned support is clearly weighing on the president, who spent much of Saturday morning tweeting as if his own announcement on Friday never happened:

We have turned away, at great expense, two major Caravans, but a big one has now formed and is coming. At least 8000 people! If we had a powerful Wall, they wouldn’t even try to make the long and dangerous journey. Build the Wall and Crime will Fall! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2019