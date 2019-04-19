“Total Bullshit”: Trump Lashes Out at Mueller Report

Less than a month after declaring “total exoneration,” President Donald Trump on Friday attacked the findings of the Mueller report as “total bullshit” and claimed that the redacted version released to the public Thursday contained false allegations aimed at harming him.

The president also asserted, without evidence, that witnesses had fabricated notes they used to document conversations with him. “Watch out for people that take so-called ‘notes,’ when the notes never existed until needed,” Trump tweeted, a reference to those in his inner circle who recorded events involving the president as they happened. The special counsel relied on such notes, including one document from former Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ then-chief of staff that recorded Trump saying “I’m fucked” upon learning of Robert Mueller’s appointment as special counsel.

Statements are made about me by certain people in the Crazy Mueller Report, in itself written by 18 Angry Democrat Trump Haters, which are fabricated & totally untrue. Watch out for people that take so-called “notes,” when the notes never existed until needed. Because I never…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 19, 2019

…agreed to testify, it was not necessary for me to respond to statements made in the “Report” about me, some of which are total bullshit & only given to make the other person look good (or me to look bad). This was an Illegally Started Hoax that never should have happened, a… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 19, 2019

Trump’s denunciation of note-takers also underscores an account in the Mueller report that the president once complained to former White House counsel Don McGahn that he had been taking notes of their conversation. “I’ve had a lot of great lawyers, like Roy Cohn. He did not take notes,” Trump said, according to the report.

Shortly after the president’s angry tweets on Friday, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D) subpoenaed for the full, unredacted Mueller report.