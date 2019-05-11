2 hours ago

Trump Spent Saturday Morning Furiously Tweeting About His Accomplishments

In an hour, he shared dozens of notes relaying praise, conspiracies, and false claims.

Mike Theiler/Zumapress

Donald Trump started Saturday morning with a blizzard of tweets, a practice that has recently become something of a weekend routine for the president, by retweeting praise and affirmation from dozens of conservative commentators, Republican lawmakers, right-leaning news websites, his family members, and even himself.

The dozens of messages touched on Trump’s favorite topics, including Hillary Clinton’s emails, security at the Southern border, the Mueller report, and jobs numbers. After a week of stock market chaos and losses attributed to Trump’s reignited trade war with China, the president also retweeted a number of notes backing his latest decision to impose tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese exports in retaliation for what he has long considered to be unfair trade practices. 

Trump retweeted notes from Tom Fitton, the president of the conservative Judicial Watch non-profit, including several posts pushing conspiracy theories about the FBI’s investigation into Russian involvement in the 2016 elections and Hillary Clinton’s emails:

The president also promoted tweets from Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) describing a “crisis” at the Southern border, a word Trump often uses to justify building his proposed border wall. 

The president also shared a tweet from Tillis falsely claiming that the Mueller report cleared Donald Trump Jr., when it in fact presented information that his testimony on Capitol Hill was incomplete or inaccurate. This week the president’s son was subpoenaed to testify again before Senate Intelligence Committee, to the chagrin of some Republicans and the president. 

Many tweets shared by the President suggested that his son’s subpoena, which was issued by a GOP-controlled panel, was an injustice.

One More Thing

And it's a big one. Mother Jones is launching a new Corruption Project to do deep, time-intensive reporting on the corruption that is both the cause and result of the crisis in our democracy.

The more we thought about how Mother Jones can have the most impact right now, the more we realized that so many stories come down to corruption: People with wealth and power putting their interests first—and often getting away with it.

Our goal is to understand how we got here and how we might get out. We're aiming to create a reporting position dedicated to uncovering corruption, build a team, and let them investigate for a year—publishing our stories in a concerted window: a special issue of our magazine, video and podcast series, and a dedicated online portal so they don't get lost in the daily deluge of headlines and breaking news.

We want to go all in, and we've got seed funding to get started—but we're looking to raise $500,000 in donations this spring so we can go even bigger. You can read about why we think this project is what the moment demands and what we hope to accomplish—and if you like how it sounds, please help us go big with a tax-deductible donation today.

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our newsletters

Subscribe and we'll send Mother Jones straight to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate