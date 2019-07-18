2 hours ago

AOC, Sanders, and Warren Rally Around Ilhan Omar Following Trump’s Racist Attacks

“To all those scared for our future: we can get through this better than we started.”

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar.Tom Williams/Zuma

Following President Donald Trump’s racist tweets about four congresswomen of color and his refusal to quell supporters who chanted “send her back” in reference to Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) at a campaign rally Wednesday evening, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) took to Twitter to offer some words of encouragement.

“To all those scared for our future: we can get through this better than we started,” she wrote in a tweet that garnered more than 100,000 likes. “We have the power to triumph over hatred, division, and bigotry.”

Omar herself responded with a quote from Maya Angelou’s poem “Still I Rise.”

The hashtag #IStandWithIlhan was trending on Twitter Thursday morning as elected officials—including Democratic presidential candidates—expressed their support for Omar, one of the first two Muslim congresswomen.

THANK YOU.

