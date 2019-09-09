Remember the Doctor Who Did Abortions on a Boat? Now She’s Suing the Federal Government.

Rebecca Gomperts, the Dutch doctor who mails abortion pills to women in the United States, is suing the Food and Drug Administration in an attempt to secure the future of her medication distribution service.

The lawsuit filed Monday accuses federal officials of seizing prescription medicine and blocking the transfer of funds from patients to her organization, Aid Access, NPR reports. Gomperts’ attorney, Richard Hearn, said that he fears the United States will prosecute patients whose pills have been seized by the government. Federal officials told NPR that the FDA “generally does not take enforcement action against individuals” who import illegal drugs for personal use. According to Hearn, the lawsuit aims to stop the alleged seizure of the drugs and to protect Gomperts and her patients from being accused by the government of illegally importing and distributing abortion drugs.

As Mother Jones reported in May, Gomperts mails the abortion pills mifepristone and misoprostol to women who would have trouble gaining access to abortion services otherwise. This includes women in parts of the United States where abortion is highly restricted. Gomperts received a warning letter from the FDA in March saying that Aid Access violates federal law by selling “misbranded and unapproved new drugs,” but she did not stop providing these services.