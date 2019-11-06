Read Bill Taylor’s Testimony to House Impeachment Investigators

House impeachment investigators on Wednesday released the transcript of their interview with Bill Taylor, the top US diplomat to Ukraine.

If you need a refresher, Taylor told lawmakers in his closed-door session last month that Gordon Sondland, the US ambassador to the European Union, had informed him that both military assistance to Ukraine and a White House visit for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky would be withheld until Ukraine announced it was launching an investigation into a company connected to Joe Biden’s son. Text message exchanges provided to lawmakers also revealed that Taylor had described it as “crazy” to withhold the aid.

The release on Wednesday came shortly after House intelligence committee chair Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) announced that public hearings would start next week. Taylor, Marie Yovanovitch—the former US ambassador to Ukraine—and George Kent, a top State Department official, are scheduled to kick things off.

We’ll be digging through the most revealing parts of Taylor’s testimony. Until then, you can read the full transcript below: