Donald Trump Just Appointed Mike Pence as his Coronavirus Czar

At a press conference Wednesday afternoon, President Donald Trump announced Vice President Mike Pence will oversee the administration’s coronavirus response, saying, “[Pence] has got a certain talent for this.”

It’s an unusual choice, given the vice president’s lack of a medical background and controversial handling of an outbreak of HIV in Indiana in 2015. As Mother Jones has reported, Pence at the time “ignored public health officials’ warnings about the state’s HIV outbreak, opting at first ‘to pray’ instead.” Pence was also reluctant to institute a needle exchanges during the outbreak, which experts said contributed to the spread of the infection.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.