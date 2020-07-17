Friday Cat Blogging – 17 July 2020

Blogging has been slow for the past few days because my mother is now home from the hospital and I have taken up a second career as an eldercare nurse in training. This mostly means running around between doctors, making sure mom eats, and bullying her into doing some physical therapy. And to be honest, judging from my quick glances at the news, I don’t think I’ve missed much aside from the usual Trump idiocies.

This does leave me with little bits of free time here and there, which I’ve naturally spent taking pictures of the cats. And since I’m dedicated to bringing you the finest in cat blogging, here they are. First up are the two kittens, Stripey and Blackie, curled up together in the backyard:

This is Luna. She is a shy cat, and you can see that she is eyeing me dubiously from on top of the wall:

Here his is his majesty Tillamook, master of the household and not to be trifled with:

And her majesty Meowser, who is constantly trifled with by her children:

Here are Meowser and Stripey gazing forward to their glorious feline future:

This is the mysterious white cat with the beautiful blue eyes. This is not actually one of my mother’s cats, but it pops by now and again to raid the food bowl:

And this is Blackie, looking ever so serious amidst all the potted plants: