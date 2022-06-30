31 mins ago

Ketanji Brown Jackson Sworn in as Associate Supreme Court Justice

She becomes the first Black woman justice in American history and the first justice in decades with public defense experience.

Michael Brochstein/ZUMA

Facts matter: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter. Support our nonprofit reporting. Subscribe to our print magazine.

Ketanji Brown Jackson was sworn in today to replace Stephen Breyer on the Supreme Court, becoming the first Black woman justice in history and the first justice since Thurgood Marshall with experience as a defense attorney

On Wednesday, Breyer sent a letter to Joe Biden announcing that he planned to retire the next day after the court released its last remaining opinions. 

“It has been my great honor to participate as a judge in the effort to maintain our Constitution and the Rule of Law,” he wrote. 

Brown Jackson was confirmed to the court in April in a 53-47 vote after a brutal hearing where Republicans like Josh Hawley baselessly smeared her as soft on pedophilia. Three moderate Republicans—Mitt Romney, Susan Collins, and Lisa Murkowski—crossed the aisle to support her. 

Despite the historic nature of her confirmation, Brown Jackson will join the court during one of its most reactionary terms in recent history. Within the scope of a week, the court’s conservative supermajority has thrown out established precedent and eliminated the right to an abortion, curtailed states’ abilities to pass certain gun regulations, and severely limited the Environmental Protection Agency’s ability to regulate greenhouse gas emissions. Confidence in the court has recently sunk to an all-time low, and reports paint a portrait of an institution awash in distrust. 

Brown Jackson will join her liberal colleagues Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor, both of whom have written increasingly angry and despairing dissents about the state of the court and its willingness to throw out precedent to serve a conservative policy agenda. 

THE END...

of our fiscal year is Thursday, June 30, and we have a much larger fundraising gap than we can easily manage with only days left to go.

Right now is no time to come up short: If you value the hard-hitting, democracy-protecting, justice-advancing journalism you get from Mother Jones, please help us keep charging as hard as we possibly can with a much-needed and much-appreciated donation today.

payment methods

THE END...

of our fiscal year is Thursday, June 30, and we have a much larger fundraising gap than we can easily manage with only days left to go.

Right now is no time to come up short: If you value the hard-hitting, democracy-protecting, justice-advancing journalism you get from Mother Jones, please help us keep charging as hard as we possibly can with a much-needed and much-appreciated donation today.

payment methods

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our free newsletter

Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate