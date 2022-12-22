Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

Nearly two years after a pro-Trump mob unleashed a violent attack against the US Capitol, the House committee investigating the events of January 6th has released its final report documenting former president Donald Trump’s lead role in fomenting the mob, as well as his efforts to overthrow democracy. As my colleague David Corn wrote shortly after the panel hosted its final public meeting on Monday, the findings are at once obvious and nothing short of devastating for the former president, and will undoubtedly be pored over in the days to come.

In the meantime, while our reporters unearth the most pressing details, you can read the full report below: