An Appalling Moment, Even by Fox News’ Standards

With its coverage of Trump’s post-arrest speech, Rupert Murdoch’s network sunk to a shocking new low.

In his first speech following his arrest on Tuesday, Donald Trump hit on a series of talking points. Hunter Biden and Burisma. Hillary Clinton’s emails. Bill Clinton’s sock drawer.

But for people who watched the speech on Fox News—MSNBC and CNN refused to air it—one moment stood out. The network showed a split-screen shot of Trump alongside President Joe Biden, who happened to be shaking his fist during an emphatic speech at the White House. The chyron read: WANNABE DICTATOR SPEAKS AT THE WHITE HOUSE AFTER HAVING HIS POLITICAL RIVAL ARRESTED.

The moment was egregious on many levels, and not just because Biden is, despite Fox’s best efforts, a democratically elected leader whose powers are limited by the legislative and judicial branches. There is no evidence that Biden had anything to do with Trump’s arrest. Federal prosecutors brought evidence to a grand jury, which determined that there was enough evidence to support charges against Trump—standard procedure for federal cases. For a network with “News” in its title to broadcast an outright lie is appalling. But even more concerning is the hint of the type of tactics right-wing media are likely to deploy as the presidential race continues. Why dive into the complexities of a complicated indictment when you can paint it as a politically motivated hit and call it a day?

Trump used similar language to describe the arrest during his speech. “A corrupt sitting president had his top political opponent arrested on fake and fabricated charges,” he said, before invoking the election conspiracy theory rhetoric that contributed to the January 6 attack on the Capitol. “This is called ‘election interference’ and yet another attempt to rig and steal a presidential election,” he said. “More importantly, it’s a political persecution like something straight out of a fascist or Communist nation.”

So much for the notion that Fox News had turned against Trump. It’s back, and slimier than ever.

