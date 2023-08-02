1 hour ago

Atlanta Officials Push to Build Cop City Without a Public Vote

Georgia is in the midst of another battle over voting rights.

Alex Slitz/AP

Last Thursday, a federal judge upheld the First Amendment rights of residents living outside of Atlanta to collect signatures to force a vote on whether or not to build an infamous training center that has become known as “Cop City.” Now, Atlanta is appealing the decision saying it rewrites “state statute and city ordinance.”

The judge’s ruling eliminated the Atlanta residency requirement to collect signatures, ordered the city to issue new petition forms, and extended the August 14 deadline to collect the necessary 70,000 signatures from Atlanta residents. City attorneys take issue with the Court’s interpretation of the First Amendment and argue the proposed remedy “invites significant confusion, delay, and expense.”

Atlanta’s appeal is the latest in a string of tactics pursued by officials pushing back on protesters hoping to put the building of the training center up for a vote among city residents.

Protesters against the complex have been arrested for distributing flyers, criticizing police, and managing community bail funds. Nearly 50 activists connected with the movement have been charged under domestic terrorism laws, including a legal observer associated with the Southern Poverty Law Center, prompting an outcry from civil rights groups around the country. A forest defender, Manuel Esteban Paez Terán, also known as Tortuguita, was killed by police. (The Georgia Bureau of Investigation say police killed Tortuguita in self-defense; their family points to an autopsy which says Tortuguita’s hands were raised when they were killed.)

After the Atlanta City Council greenlit the police training complex—despite more than 13 consecutive hours of public comment against the project and years of fierce opposition—protesters began a referendum campaign. The city initially rejected activists’ petition to get the measure on the ballot twice, citing technicalities that resulted in a lawsuit. State officials have also called the Cop City vote “invalid.”

In response to public pressure, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens has doubled down on the importance of the police training center. He called Atlanta a “group project” where citizens “all support the project or suffer the consequences.”

Despite the city’s efforts, Cop City Vote coalition spokesperson Michael Mikail says the referendum campaign will continue.

AN IMPORTANT UPDATE ON MOTHER JONES' FINANCES

We need to start being more upfront about how hard it is keeping a newsroom like Mother Jones afloat these days.

Because it is, and because we're fresh off finishing a fiscal year, on June 30, that came up a bit short of where we needed to be. And this next one simply has to be a year of growth—particularly for donations from online readers to help counter the brutal economics of journalism right now.

Straight up: We need this pitch, what you're reading right now, to start earning significantly more donations than normal. We need people who care enough about Mother Jones’ journalism to be reading a blurb like this to decide to pitch in and support it if you can right now.

Urgent, for sure. But it's not all doom and gloom!

Because over the challenging last year, and thanks to feedback from readers, we've started to see a better way to go about asking you to support our work: Level-headedly communicating the urgency of hitting our fundraising goals, being transparent about our finances, challenges, and opportunities, and explaining how being funded primarily by donations big and small, from ordinary (and extraordinary!) people like you, is the thing that lets us do the type of journalism you look to Mother Jones for—that is so very much needed right now.

And it's really been resonating with folks! Thankfully. Because corporations, powerful people with deep pockets, and market forces will never sustain the type of journalism Mother Jones exists to do. Only people like you will.

There's more about our finances in "News Never Pays," or "It's Not a Crisis. This Is the New Normal," and we'll have details about the year ahead for you soon. But we already know this: The fundraising for our next deadline, $350,000 by the time September 30 rolls around, has to start now, and it has to be stronger than normal so that we don't fall behind and risk coming up short again.

Please consider pitching in before moving on to whatever it is you're about to do next. We really need to see if we'll be able to raise more with this real estate on a daily basis than we have been, so we're hoping to see a promising start.

—Monika Bauerlein, CEO, and Brian Hiatt, Online Membership Director

