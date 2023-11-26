2 hours ago

Third Round of Prisoner-Hostage Swap Includes 4-Year-Old American

Abigail Idan, the youngest of the 10 Americans taken hostage, turned four last week.

Gili Yaari/Zuma

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday announced the release of 13 Israeli citizens and four Thai citizens, the latest group of hostages to be freed in the four-day agreement between Israel and Hamas to pause fighting. The freed hostages include Abigail Idan, a dual American and Israeli citizen, who turned four last week while in captivity.

Abigail is the first American to be released after Hamas kidnapped about 240 people and killed over 1,2000 people in Israel on October 7. 

“Today [Abigail] is free, and Jill and I, together with so many Americans, are praying for the fact that she is going to be alright,” President Joe Biden said in a speech shortly after Sunday’s release. “Critically needed aid is going in and hostages are coming out,” Biden added, indicating that he hoped to see the pause in fighting continue.

Earlier in the day, in several appearances he made on the Sunday morning news circuit, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said that the US had “reason to believe” that at least one American would be included on Sunday’s list.

“This first set of hostages, 50 hostages over four days, is women and children,” Sullivan told ABC’s Jon Karl on This Week. “There are three Americans in that category: two women and one child. We have reason to believe that one of those Americans will be released today. But until we actually see her safe and sound out of Gaza, we cannot have 100 percent certainty that it will happen.”

“Hopefully, we will have a moment of joy when one of the Americans is safely out and ultimately reunited with her family.”

In an interview with NBC’s Lester Holt that aired last week, a family member revealed that a Hamas gunman shot Abigail’s father, adding that the child then “crawled out from under her father’s body…full of his blood.”

The temporary cease-fire, which is slated to end on Monday, has brought rare scenes of relief for families who have waited in anguish amid fragile negotiations conducted by American, Qatari, and Egyptian officials to exchange hostages for Palestinian prisoners. The brief pause has also allowed for the flow of desperately needed aid, food, and medicine to Gazans who have faced relentless bombing by the Israeli government. 

WHO DOESN’T LOVE A POSITIVE STORY—OR TWO?

“Great journalism really does make a difference in this world: it can even save kids.”

That’s what a civil rights lawyer wrote to Julia Lurie, the day after her major investigation into a psychiatric hospital chain that uses foster children as “cash cows” published, letting her know he was using her findings that same day in a hearing to keep a child out of one of the facilities we investigated.

That’s awesome. As is the fact that Julia, who spent a full year reporting this challenging story, promptly heard from a Senate committee that will use her work in their own investigation of Universal Health Services. There’s no doubt her revelations will continue to have a big impact in the months and years to come.

Like another story about Mother Jones’ real-world impact.

This one, a multiyear investigation, published in 2021, exposed conditions in sugar work camps in the Dominican Republic owned by Central Romana—the conglomerate behind brands like C&H and Domino, whose product ends up in our Hershey bars and other sweets. A year ago, the Biden administration banned sugar imports from Central Romana. And just recently, we learned of a previously undisclosed investigation from the Department of Homeland Security, looking into working conditions at Central Romana. How big of a deal is this?

“This could be the first time a corporation would be held criminally liable for forced labor in their own supply chains,” according to a retired special agent we talked to.

Wow.

And it is only because Mother Jones is funded primarily by donations from readers that we can mount ambitious, yearlong—or more—investigations like these two stories that are making waves.

About that: It’s unfathomably hard in the news business right now, and we came up about $28,000 short during our recent fall fundraising campaign. We simply have to make that up soon to avoid falling further behind than can be made up for, or needing to somehow trim $1 million from our budget, like happened last year.

If you can, please support the reporting you get from Mother Jones—that exists to make a difference, not a profit—with a donation of any amount today. We need more donations than normal to come in from this specific blurb to help close our funding gap before it gets any bigger.

payment methods

WHO DOESN’T LOVE A POSITIVE STORY—OR TWO?

“Great journalism really does make a difference in this world: it can even save kids.”

That’s what a civil rights lawyer wrote to Julia Lurie, the day after her major investigation into a psychiatric hospital chain that uses foster children as “cash cows” published, letting her know he was using her findings that same day in a hearing to keep a child out of one of the facilities we investigated.

That’s awesome. As is the fact that Julia, who spent a full year reporting this challenging story, promptly heard from a Senate committee that will use her work in their own investigation of Universal Health Services. There’s no doubt her revelations will continue to have a big impact in the months and years to come.

Like another story about Mother Jones’ real-world impact.

This one, a multiyear investigation, published in 2021, exposed conditions in sugar work camps in the Dominican Republic owned by Central Romana—the conglomerate behind brands like C&H and Domino, whose product ends up in our Hershey bars and other sweets. A year ago, the Biden administration banned sugar imports from Central Romana. And just recently, we learned of a previously undisclosed investigation from the Department of Homeland Security, looking into working conditions at Central Romana. How big of a deal is this?

“This could be the first time a corporation would be held criminally liable for forced labor in their own supply chains,” according to a retired special agent we talked to.

Wow.

And it is only because Mother Jones is funded primarily by donations from readers that we can mount ambitious, yearlong—or more—investigations like these two stories that are making waves.

About that: It’s unfathomably hard in the news business right now, and we came up about $28,000 short during our recent fall fundraising campaign. We simply have to make that up soon to avoid falling further behind than can be made up for, or needing to somehow trim $1 million from our budget, like happened last year.

If you can, please support the reporting you get from Mother Jones—that exists to make a difference, not a profit—with a donation of any amount today. We need more donations than normal to come in from this specific blurb to help close our funding gap before it gets any bigger.

payment methods

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our free newsletter

Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate