Ohio GOP Candidate JR Majewski Used a Slur, Considered Dropping Out (Again), but Will Stay in the Race

He said that he intends to continue “standing strong for patriots.”

J.R. Majewski, a heavier white man with a beard, in a white shirt and red vest pointing to something off stage with a crowd surrounding him and a sign saying "Save America" in the background

J.R. Majewski at a campaign rallyTom E. Puskar/AP

Ohio Republican Congressional candidate J.R. Majewski considered dropping out of his race (again) after backlash for saying that Democrats, like disabled people participating in the Special Olympics, are “retarded” in a podcast episode that aired earlier this month.

Majewski, who apologized after backlash, told Politico that he would consider dropping out if his “comments put me in a position where I can’t win the general election.” But, this morning, he clarified that he intends to continue “standing strong for patriots” and will not leave the race.

The phrase used by Majewski became a medical term in the 19th century to describe people with intellectual disabilities and insinuates they are slow. It is now widely considered to be a slur, but it is still commonly used in state legislation and even popular culture. A 2010 law did require the federal government to update language from “mental retardation” to “intellectual disability” in laws that mention disability.

Steve Lankenau, who is running against Majewski in the Ohio Republican primary, said of his opponent’s statement: “This is a slur on many beautiful, wonderful people who are every bit equal. It’s incredibly hurtful and cruel.” 

Majewski previously ran for his Congressional seat in 2022. During that race, the Associated Press reported that he misrepresented his military background. Majewski lost.

Early voting for Ohio’s March 19 primary election began on February 21. 

