Detroit Teens Are Teaming Up to Paint Murals of Justice

Artists are doing their best in Detroit, and around the country, to celebrate the progress and and inspire more like it as the protests against police violence and racial injustice continue. Dozens of teens are using paint rollers to create a massive mural on the city’s main avenue, reading “Power to the People,” with the “o” in “Power” filled in with a raised fist of solidarity. “And we’re looking to do more around the city,” said Rochelle Riley, director of Detroit’s art and culture department. “This is permanent. It’s not just for a holiday or an action this week.”

A look at the mural and the creative teens behind it. If you see or are helping to paint murals in your city or town, send photos and a description to recharge@motherjones.com.