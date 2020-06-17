2 hours ago

Mayor Ras Baraka of Newark, New Jersey, Drops a Powerful Music Video Demanding Change

Some mayors dance around the core challenges of the moment, while other mayors dance—and sing, and rally—to meet them. Mayor Ras Baraka of Newark, New Jersey, released a video for “What We Want,” his recent EP’s title track. He appears onstage with dancers and musicians of all ages as he performs his poem outlining change. “Quality education” and “free housing” are written across the dancers’ cheeks, and the mayor cites a stirring demand for freedom: “Not just the bill of rights / But rights to build our own lives.”

“We need more than justice…We need an overhaul of our systems,” Baraka says. It’s the theme song of the upcoming documentary Why Is We Americans?, about his famed family’s history of social activism and art. His father, Amiri Baraka, initiated the powerful Black Arts Movement in the mid-1960s, after the assassination of Malcom X, and Ras’ mother, Amina Baraka, is a community-building poet, dancer, and singer. Catch the mayor’s video.

