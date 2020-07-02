A 4-Year-Old, a 5-Year-Old, and a 7-Year-Old Are Now Very, Very Famous Artists

For indispensable reporting on the coronavirus crisis and more, subscribe to Mother Jones' newsletters

Think back to when you were 4, 5, and 7. You were a renowned artist. Top talent. Your drawings won national contests and were prominently displayed on Times Square billboards. No? Don’t be shy: You were limitlessly artistic, so find it in your heart to applaud and retweet the news of 4-year-old Amarry London Alhassan, 5-year-old Xavier Garcia, and 7-year-old Kelli-Rose Simpson Forde. Their drawings were selected from more than 450 kids’ entries in a national campaign, “Honor Our Everyday Heroes,” to thank essential workers during the pandemic.

Kelli-Rose’s grandfather, a New York City transit worker, inspired her art: “Thank you for keeping us safe!” she drew. “Thank You SUPERHEROES” was Xavier’s appreciation for doctors and nurses, with special recognition of his aunt, a nurse’s assistant. Amarry, the 4-year-old, fashioned “a heart and a helping hand” to thank his mom, who works in the medical field. Their winning drawings also appear at Grand Central station and Port Authority. You may now retweet with #Recharge and send your own (or your kids’) drawings to recharge@motherjones.com if you’d like them featured in Recharge, which today wishes a happy birthday to J “The Microphone” W and Brooke “The Producer” M, artistic inspirations across mediums and media.