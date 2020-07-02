48 mins ago

A 4-Year-Old, a 5-Year-Old, and a 7-Year-Old Are Now Very, Very Famous Artists

Think back to when you were 4, 5, and 7. You were a renowned artist. Top talent. Your drawings won national contests and were prominently displayed on Times Square billboards. No? Don’t be shy: You were limitlessly artistic, so find it in your heart to applaud and retweet the news of 4-year-old Amarry London Alhassan, 5-year-old Xavier Garcia, and 7-year-old Kelli-Rose Simpson Forde. Their drawings were selected from more than 450 kids’ entries in a national campaign, “Honor Our Everyday Heroes,” to thank essential workers during the pandemic.

Kelli-Rose’s grandfather, a New York City transit worker, inspired her art: “Thank you for keeping us safe!” she drew. “Thank You SUPERHEROES” was Xavier’s appreciation for doctors and nurses, with special recognition of his aunt, a nurse’s assistant. Amarry, the 4-year-old, fashioned “a heart and a helping hand” to thank his mom, who works in the medical field. Their winning drawings also appear at Grand Central station and Port Authority. You may now retweet with #Recharge and send your own (or your kids’) drawings to recharge@motherjones.com if you’d like them featured in Recharge, which today wishes a happy birthday to J “The Microphone” W and Brooke “The Producer” M, artistic inspirations across mediums and media.

