From “Ole Miss” to “New Miss,” and Cornel West on Educational Justice

In case you missed the insightful investigation and analysis by Becca Andrews on the historical harm of the name “Ole Miss” and the movement toward “New Miss” at the University of Mississippi, catch it here. Becca’s high-impact reporting has energized an effort by artists and designers to create “New Miss” gear, with proceeds going to Black Lives Matter Mississippi. In response to her piece, “The Racism of ‘Ole Miss’ Is Hiding in Plain Sight,” a boost of recognition from Mississippi-born author and creative writing professor Kiese Laymon, amplifying the article’s “beyond incredible” historical framing and research.

More good news on the education front: A class-swapping spreadsheet is making the rounds among hundreds of students who are voluntarily giving up spots in in-person classes to protect international peers from ICE during the pandemic. The initiative began at UCLA. Many other colleges are joining in solidarity. H/T Rachel Sumekh.

And if Cornel West is right (he is) that “justice is what love looks like in public,” give his latest livestream a spin. He speaks with Tanzila Ume Habiba and Chandrashekhar Azad on Sheedi, Dalit, and Black solidarity, in a powerful Equality Labs conversation hosted by the Alliance for Justice and Accountability.

Reach us at recharge@motherjones.com if you have story tips about community strength, resilience, and justice. Joy too. And creativity. And humor. And the sights and sounds of change.