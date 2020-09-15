A 100-Year-Old Postcard Just Arrived in the Michigan Mail. A Family Search Begins.

For indispensable reporting on the coronavirus crisis, the election, and more, subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter.

Here’s a post office puzzle that isn’t about the scapegoating of workers or the sabotaging of the universal delivery mandate by an openly corrupt president and inept postmaster general. This one’s good; read the whole tale, an epic about a 1920 postcard that took its time reaching its mailbox, with a come-from-behind win thanks to the dedication of postal workers and a librarian. Kudos to the Washington Post’s Sydney Page for piecing it together. Highlights:

“Dear cousins,” the note starts. “We are quite well but mother has awful lame knees. It is awful cold here.”

“Don’t forget to write us,” the postcard ends, followed by a question about whether ol’ Roy got his pants fixed yet.

There’s a Halloween illustration on the front, with the words “Witch would you rather be, a goose or a pumpkin-head?”

The one-cent George Washington stamp is legibly marked October 29, 1920.

The 30-year-old who received it last week has pledged to help find members of the original family. “I was shocked,” she said. “At first I didn’t think much of it, other than that it’s old and interesting, but then I took a closer look.”

A local librarian is pitching in to complete the puzzle; he has turned, in part, to the 1920 census. (If you’re a census neglecter, get on it.)

The Facebook group Positively Belding is on the case.

The letter is signed by one Flossie Burgess.

If you’re related to a Flossie Burgess, let Page know, or drop a line to recharge@motherjones.com. We hope Roy got his pants fixed.