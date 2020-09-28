1 hour ago

Sam Myers, the Late Blues Legend, Propels Us Into the Week With a Powerful New Album

The pioneering blues singer, harmonica player, and drummer Sam Myers

When he was 7, Sam Myers was left blind by cataracts, which shaped his childhood and adulthood but never affected his solo tours and ascension of the blues world as a pioneering singer, harmonica player, and drummer from Mississippi. He became, before he died at the age of 70, one of the most well-traveled and well-respected blues giants, jamming with Elmore James in the 1950s and with Muddy Waters, Howlin’ Wolf, and Little Walter.

Today marks the release, after decades of recording at bars, restaurants, and clubs, of a long-anticipated album, Sam Myers & the South Dallas Shoan-Nufferz: My Pal Sam. It’s a studio compilation of never-before-heard tracks, produced by Jack Chaplin, the versatile chef and blues champion who’s familiar to Recharge readers. The album is available through his Patreon page.

Chaplin is credited with getting Myers into the studio and into Chaplin’s restaurants in Dallas and Connecticut, along with the blues giant Lucky Peterson. And Chaplin himself has helped to keep the blues at bay, cooking for families and unhoused community members in need during the pandemic, with all the kindness and creativity found in his series Cooking With the Blues.

There’s plenty of blues coming in the news ahead, little of it welcome. Here’s some blues and strength to meet it with.

