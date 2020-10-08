39 mins ago

Stop Talking About the Fly. But Before You Do, Watch These Fly Remixes.

During last night’s debate, the world’s attention turned like one giant eye to the fly atop He Who Interrupts. “The irony is that I have a fierce disgust of flies and gnats but I have grown to love this one,” confessed a coworker after he shared this remix with our Recharge team and, minutes later, appealed, “Please stop, I’m struggling to get work done today”:

Minutes earlier, another foot soldier in our Recharge ranks shared a remix of the TikTok star who scored a new truck and a bottomless supply of Ocean Spray for his dance-a-thon, in addition to someone who remixed it:

And finally, because Recharge takes many forms for many people, on many days in many ways, there’s this. Now stop talking about the fly:

The gift that keeps on giving @adam.the.creator

A post shared by Quentin Quarantino (@quentin.quarantino) on

 

