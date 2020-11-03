23 mins ago

Today Is the Most Important National Sandwich Day of Our Lives

They say that every year, but this year it’s true. As you squint at the presidential election results, and the ticktock wears on, bear in mind the day’s dual significance. While gambling hundreds of years ago, John Montagu, 4th Earl of Sandwich, ordered a slab of animal between two slices of bread for ease of consumption. The origin story is murkier than the naming, but what’s clear is that the ensuing dustup over what constitutes a sandwich, who gets to adjudicate it, and what mechanisms exist to redress grievances over authoritarian claims on “sandwich” status continues.

In 2017, University of Oregon sandwich scholar Nicole Gonzalez stirred debate when she asked her students a seemingly simple question that generated heated disputes: Is a hot dog a sandwich? Merriam-Webster has weighed in and votes yes, but how do you? Cast your ballot.

From 6 feet away, take your hoagie, hero, grinder, subway, sammy, or sammich and watch the presidential results roll in at MotherJones.com. Lettuce meat out some justice in this down-ballot race too, unless you’re chik’n. Have your vote counted on National Sandwich Day. Results will be shared in our free daily newsletter. Sign up at motherjones.com/newsletters.

