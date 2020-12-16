Roasting Cable News With Top Tweets From Comedian Leslie Jones

Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters.

Thank us later, but right now you have some gifts to unwrap: 15 below, one for each day left in this dumpster fire of a year, and each, it so happens, is a bitingly funny video by the comedian and Saturday Night Live alum Leslie Jones. Your mileage will not vary; these are guaranteed howlers, home recordings of Jones watching cable news and adding piercing commentary about broadcasters’ home-video backgrounds:

Take 1, to which her target and friend Tim tweets back, “Every time you tweet about my ponytail it only gives it more strength.” Leslie: “You can be you Tim you can be you the schuchie ain’t you.”

Take 2, with love lost for intercoms.

Take 3, with love gained for storage rooms.

Take 4, with love lost for purple ties.

Take 5, with love…gained? lost?…for an office library.

Take 6, with love of a kind for James Carville.

Take 7, an expression worth a million retweets.

Take 8, with love (love?) for skeletons.

Take 9, with no apologies to kitchens.

Take 10, with an eye for eyeglasses.

Take 11, an interior design salute to the Costa family.

Take 12, an interior design salute to the Pettypiece family.

Take 13, for when you live in a courthouse.

Take 14, for when you wear bowties at home.

Take 15, “Landlines are always my jam!!”

Happy 2021.