3 hours ago

Roasting Cable News With Top Tweets From Comedian Leslie Jones

Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters.

Thank us later, but right now you have some gifts to unwrap: 15 below, one for each day left in this dumpster fire of a year, and each, it so happens, is a bitingly funny video by the comedian and Saturday Night Live alum Leslie Jones. Your mileage will not vary; these are guaranteed howlers, home recordings of Jones watching cable news and adding piercing commentary about broadcasters’ home-video backgrounds:

Take 1, to which her target and friend Tim tweets back, “Every time you tweet about my ponytail it only gives it more strength.” Leslie: “You can be you Tim you can be you the schuchie ain’t you.”

Take 2, with love lost for intercoms.

Take 3, with love gained for storage rooms.

Take 4, with love lost for purple ties.

Take 5, with love…gained? lost?…for an office library.

Take 6, with love of a kind for James Carville.

Take 7, an expression worth a million retweets.

Take 8, with love (love?) for skeletons.

Take 9, with no apologies to kitchens.

Take 10, with an eye for eyeglasses.

Take 11, an interior design salute to the Costa family.

Take 12, an interior design salute to the Pettypiece family.

Take 13, for when you live in a courthouse.

Take 14, for when you wear bowties at home.

Take 15, “Landlines are always my jam!!”

Happy 2021.

FIVE TOOLS FOR 2021

Is there anything we can salvage from this godforsaken year? Yes! We now understand what it takes to change the conditions that got us here. Mother Jones CEO Monika Bauerlein writes about this in her year-end column, "There’s No Quick Fix for Healing Democracy," including five tools we can and should wield to strengthen our democracy at this pivotal moment:

1) Truth

2) Collective action

3) Take systemic change seriously

4) Listen

5) Confront the disinformation platforms

2021 has got to be the year we commit to building democratic infrastructure. That includes journalism, and we hope you’ll support Mother Jones’ nonprofit reporting with a year-end donation right now if you can.

December is our most important month for fundraising, and we need to raise $350,000 from our online readers to stay on track and start 2021 strong. Please join your fellow Mother Jones readers who contribute to support the journalism you get from us.

payment methods

FIVE TOOLS FOR 2021

Is there anything we can salvage from this godforsaken year? Yes! We now understand what it takes to change the conditions that got us here. Mother Jones CEO Monika Bauerlein writes about this in her year-end column, "There’s No Quick Fix for Healing Democracy," including five tools we can and should wield to strengthen our democracy at this pivotal moment:

1) Truth; 2) Collective action; 3) Taking systemic change seriously; 4) Listen; 5) Confront the disinformation platforms.

2021 has got to be the year we commit to building democratic infrastructure. That includes journalism, and we hope you’ll support Mother Jones’ nonprofit reporting with a year-end donation right now if you can. December is our most important month for fundraising, and we need to raise $350,000 from our online readers to stay on track and start 2021 strong. Please join your fellow Mother Jones readers who contribute to support the journalism you get from us.

payment methods

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our free newsletter

Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate