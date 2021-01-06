History-Making Headlines in Georgia—and 17 Spins of the State’s Official Song

Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters.

Politico: “Georgia on My Mind.” Intelligencer: “Georgia on My Mind.” Inquirer: “Georgia on Everyone’s Mind.” The Hill: “Georgia Is on All Our Minds.” New Times: “Georgia on Your Mind?” CNN: “Everyone in Washington Has Georgia on Their Mind.” Roll Call: “Georgia on My Mind.” The Economist: “On My Mind—Will Georgia Tip the Balance of American Politics?” Reuters UK: “Georgia on My Mind.” Sun Sentinel: “Georgia on the Mind.” Philadelphia Tribune: “Georgia on My Mind.” Post-Gazette: “Georgia on My Mind.” NBC KARE11: “Georgia on My Mind.” RealMoney: “Georgia on My Mind.” FXStreet: “Georgia on the Mind of Betting Markets.” Elko Daily Free Press: “Senate Runoff Keeps Georgia on My Mind.” CleanTechnica: “Georgia on My Mind: Senate Runoffs and Renewables.” Fergus Falls Daily Journal: “Georgia on My Mind.”

And, because many media colleagues didn’t link to the actual music, here it is, celebrated 17 ways. The song was written in 1930 by Hoagy Carmichael and Stuart Gorrell. It was designated in 1979 as the state’s official song and performed that year by Ray Charles before a joint meeting of the Georgia Senate and House of Representatives. Soundtrack with a few videos:

Ray Charles (1960)

Billie Holiday (1941)

Jimmy McGriff (1965)

Dexter Gordon (1976)

Mildred Bailey (1931)

Maceo Parker (1992)

Yolanda Adams (2003)

Louis Armstrong (1932)

Booker T and the MGs (1960s)

Ernestine Anderson and Ray Brown (1979)

Led Zeppelin (1973)

Oscar Peterson (1962)

James Brown (1981)

Hoagy Carmichael (1930)

Usher singing to Barack and Michelle Obama (2016)

Willie Nelson (1978)

Stephanie Anne Johnson (2021)

If there’s good news on your mind, let us know at recharge@motherjones.com.