“A Vegetable Oasis in an Urban Landscape”

Earlier this week, we ran a beautiful series of photographs from Los Angeles. It showcases how residents are using previously industrial spaces for greenery and parks. As the writer says:

This reuse of industrial space, often spearheaded by communities of color that have historically lacked easy access to parks and gardens, provides an inspiring blueprint for how to reclaim and replenish the land, both for ourselves and the generations to come.

One park, they also write, in a lovely turn of phrase, showcases a “vegetable oasis in an urban landscape.”

You should go take a look here.

Interspersed are nice stories throughout, drawn from chats with parkgoers. I hope that cheers you up for the long weekend.

