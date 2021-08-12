Did You Change Your Mind on COVID-19 Vaccines?

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter

Vaccine hesitancy is declining, and incentives for changing our minds are growing. So what changed yours? Or how did you change someone else’s? Convincing a vaccine-hesitant friend or anti-vax family member to get the jab takes more than citing stark statistics and chilling facts about COVID devastation. It takes motivating and persuading, appealing to mindsets as much as medical evidence. What tipped the scales for you?

Tell us at the bottom of this post what worked. Was it advice from a trusted doctor or persistent friend? The scare of a close one getting sick? Work requirements or back-to-school mandates? $1 million lotteries or free beer and gift cards? Also tell us what failed to budge you, and what backfired so badly that it hardened your hesitation.

Share your story, and let us know if you want anonymity or naming in a potential highlight: