1 hour ago

Send Us Your Thoughts: Will Twitter Permanently Ban Marjorie Taylor Greene?

Tom Williams/Congressional Quarterly/Zuma

A treacherous week, and only halfway there. Accountability on the horizon, at least, courtesy of a certain US representative from Georgia. Full story here. A taste:

Twitter has suspended Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for one week after the first-term representative from Georgia falsely claimed COVID-19 vaccines were “failing” and ineffective at stopping the spread of the virus, violating the company’s rules on spreading COVID misinformation.

This marks Greene’s fourth strike from the platform since she arrived in Congress, an impressive feat built upon a record interwoven with conspiracy theories, racism, and misinformation. According to Twitter’s policy on medical information, Greene’s next violation would get her permanently suspended from the platform.

Place your bets at recharge@motherjones.com. Is she out?

