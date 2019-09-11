Dear MoJo Community,

A rebirth of global authoritarianism. A spiraling climate crisis. Our nation’s racist demons growing bolder. And, at the same time, a growing movement to reclaim the power stolen from citizens and realize the promise of American democracy.

These are the themes of the moment we’re living in, but they did not come from nowhere, nor will they disappear when the current president vacates the White House. This is why, several years ago, we began talking about what Mother Jones could do to have the most impact in the long term.

The biggest challenge we saw was this: The traditional model for high-quality, independent reporting that can hold the powerful accountable was dead and not coming back. And no one had invented another one, despite all the frothy talk of tech saviors.

That’s why we launched The Moment for Mother Jones, aiming to raise $25 million from our community of readers so we're not beholden to anyone but you, to show that there is another way: independent, no-holds-barred journalism that is supported by and accountable to its community of readers.

It was an ambitious, some would (and did) say crazy, goal—but MoJo isn’t known for shrinking from a challenge, and neither are you, our readers. Over the past five years, you have pitched in an astonishing $23 million in current gifts and future commitments, enabling us to build an even stronger nonprofit newsroom that can stand up to the threats—economic and political—that are eroding journalism just when it’s needed most.

Please continue reading to see the amazing work that you, our readers, have brought to life. And I hope you can join in because this is the year we're bringing this unprecedented campaign to a close. No matter the amount—$5 or $5,000—your support will strengthen Mother Jones during this critical moment. And thanks to a group of generous MoJo donors, every dollar you donate to the Moment campaign will be matched dollar for dollar, up to $500,000.

Thanks for reading, and for everything you do to make Mother Jones what it is.

Monika Bauerlein, CEO