Hours Before Trump’s Phoenix Rally, Tensions Are Already Mounting

President Donald Trump is holding a “Make America Great Again” rally at 7 p.m. PT tonight in Phoenix, Arizona. Hundreds of people lined up outside the city’s convention center—some before dawn—to hear Trump speak at his first major political event since the deadly protests in Charlottesville, Va. on August 12.

Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton called on Trump yesterday to delay his rally. “America is hurting. And it is hurting largely because Trump has doused racial tensions with gasoline,” he wrote, pointing to Trump’s reaction to the violence in Charlottesville.

Many suspected that Trump would use the rally to pardon former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio—a pardon Trump said last week he was “seriously considering.” Arpaio, who campaigned for Trump in 2016, was convicted last month of criminal contempt for defying a judge’s order to stop targeting immigrants for traffic stops. Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders quelled that suspicion earlier today. “I can tell you that there will be no discussion of that today at any point, and no action will be taken on that front at any time today,” she said on Air Force One as Trump took off for the speech.

Nearly a dozen protests of the rally were planned by various immigrant rights, anti-fascist, and civil rights groups. The Associated Press reports that some protesters and Trump supporters have shoved and shouted at each other before the event.

At least one group of protesters has brought guns:

Pic taken ~ 30mins ago. Armed group self-identified as “John Browne Group” said it’s ‘anti-racist, pro-worker’ here to protect protesters pic.twitter.com/XyiqY7P4T7 — Laura GomezRodriguez (@Laura_GomezRod) August 22, 2017

Some brought bikes:

Several groups of bikers are also here at the Trump rally to make sure supporters feel safe, they say pic.twitter.com/7qjSNyJ6fB — Laura GomezRodriguez (@Laura_GomezRod) August 22, 2017

Vince Ansel with “Bikers for Trump” says, “Nobody is going to get assaulted as long as we’re here.” #trumpinphoenix pic.twitter.com/YhuVDaQmZ4 — Laura GomezRodriguez (@Laura_GomezRod) August 23, 2017

And others brought signs: