4 seconds ago

ADL Celebrates Elon Musk’s Crackdown on Pro-Palestinian Speech

Earlier this week, Musk praised a post accusing Jews of “dialectical hatred against whites” as the “actual truth.”

Avalon.Red/Zuma

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

On Wednesday, Elon Musk endorsed a post on his social media platform that accused Jews of pushing “dialectical hatred against whites” and failing to realize that the “hordes of minorities” who were “flooding their country” didn’t actually like them.

“You have said the actual truth,” Musk wrote, replying to the post. 

Nearly two hours later, Musk weighed in again on X, formerly known as Twitter, where he railed against the Anti-Defamation League. “The ADL unjustly attacks the majority of the West, despite the majority of the West supporting the Jewish people and Israel,” he said, attacking a group created to combat antisemitism. “This is because they cannot, by their own tenets, criticize the minority groups who are their primary threat.”

There may be no clear definition of antisemitism. But there is nothing complicated about interpreting Musk’s tweets: They are transparently antisemitic messages that play into vile conceptions of Jews as rootless cosmopolitans who undermine white nations by allying with people of color. Musk’s bigotry has the added resonance of coming from a white South African billionaire whose grandfather was an antisemitic conspiracy theorist.

Not surprisingly, ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt quickly responded to the posts, writing that at “a time when antisemitism is exploding in America and surging around the world, it is indisputably dangerous to use one’s influence to validate and promote antisemitic theories.” The White House condemned Musk’s “abhorrent promotion of antisemitic and racist hate in the strongest terms, which runs against our core values as Americans.”

Things took a turn on Friday when, in what appeared to be a heavily workshopped message, Musk announced that people who post “from the river to the sea” and use other “euphemisms” that “necessarily imply genocide” of Israeli Jews will be banned from his social media platform. Greenblatt quickly celebrated Musk’s post.

Greenblatt’s response highlights how the ADL can prioritize policing criticism of Israel and Zionism over combatting antisemitism: Musk has not apologized for his messages from just a few days ago. Instead, as Israel faces blowback over committing what human rights groups consider to be war crimes in Gaza, he has appeased a prominent critic by censoring a phrase that is often used by those who support Palestinians’ right to self-determination. As Yousef Munayyer has written for Jewish Currents, the idea that “the river to the sea” necessarily contains a genocidal intent rests on “not on the historical record, but rather on racism and Islamophobia.” It is a phrase that captures Palestinians’ deep-seated desire to live freely throughout their homeland.

While Musk’s new policy will presumably apply only to those who use the phrase in support of Palestinians, it is worth noting that the official policy of many of the extremists in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government is also to establish one nation from the river to the sea. The difference is that they favor a Jewish ethnostate in which Palestinians would only live under apartheid, if at all. 

This is not a new idea, either. The original platform of Netanyahu’s Likud party from 1977 states that “between the Sea and the Jordan there will only be Israeli sovereignty.” And decades of Likud governments have consistently followed this policy through the present day by systematically working to prevent a Palestinian state from coming into existence.

If Musk wants to clamp down on hateful speech targeting people living “from the river to the sea,” he might first want to focus on Israeli Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir, who has been convicted of supporting a terrorist organization and inciting racism, and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who a former senior Israeli intelligence official has called a “Jewish terrorist.” But that does not appear to be what Musk is interested in doing.

Instead, the self-proclaimed “free speech absolutist” is trying to cover up for his own bigotry—just as a recent manifestation of it caused advertisers to flee—by cracking down on pro-Palestinian speech. Greenblatt could have rejected that move as a cynical ploy. Instead, he welcomed it and gave Musk cover. 

WHO DOESN’T LOVE A POSITIVE STORY—OR TWO?

“Great journalism really does make a difference in this world: it can even save kids.”

That’s what a civil rights lawyer wrote to Julia Lurie, the day after her major investigation into a psychiatric hospital chain that uses foster children as “cash cows” published, letting her know he was using her findings that same day in a hearing to keep a child out of one of the facilities we investigated.

That’s awesome. As is the fact that Julia, who spent a full year reporting this challenging story, promptly heard from a Senate committee that will use her work in their own investigation of Universal Health Services. There’s no doubt her revelations will continue to have a big impact in the months and years to come.

Like another story about Mother Jones’ real-world impact.

This one, a multiyear investigation, published in 2021, exposed conditions in sugar work camps in the Dominican Republic owned by Central Romana—the conglomerate behind brands like C&H and Domino, whose product ends up in our Hershey bars and other sweets. A year ago, the Biden administration banned sugar imports from Central Romana. And just recently, we learned of a previously undisclosed investigation from the Department of Homeland Security, looking into working conditions at Central Romana. How big of a deal is this?

“This could be the first time a corporation would be held criminally liable for forced labor in their own supply chains,” according to a retired special agent we talked to.

Wow.

And it is only because Mother Jones is funded primarily by donations from readers that we can mount ambitious, yearlong—or more—investigations like these two stories that are making waves.

About that: It’s unfathomably hard in the news business right now, and we came up about $28,000 short during our recent fall fundraising campaign. We simply have to make that up soon to avoid falling further behind than can be made up for, or needing to somehow trim $1 million from our budget, like happened last year.

If you can, please support the reporting you get from Mother Jones—that exists to make a difference, not a profit—with a donation of any amount today. We need more donations than normal to come in from this specific blurb to help close our funding gap before it gets any bigger.

payment methods

WHO DOESN’T LOVE A POSITIVE STORY—OR TWO?

“Great journalism really does make a difference in this world: it can even save kids.”

That’s what a civil rights lawyer wrote to Julia Lurie, the day after her major investigation into a psychiatric hospital chain that uses foster children as “cash cows” published, letting her know he was using her findings that same day in a hearing to keep a child out of one of the facilities we investigated.

That’s awesome. As is the fact that Julia, who spent a full year reporting this challenging story, promptly heard from a Senate committee that will use her work in their own investigation of Universal Health Services. There’s no doubt her revelations will continue to have a big impact in the months and years to come.

Like another story about Mother Jones’ real-world impact.

This one, a multiyear investigation, published in 2021, exposed conditions in sugar work camps in the Dominican Republic owned by Central Romana—the conglomerate behind brands like C&H and Domino, whose product ends up in our Hershey bars and other sweets. A year ago, the Biden administration banned sugar imports from Central Romana. And just recently, we learned of a previously undisclosed investigation from the Department of Homeland Security, looking into working conditions at Central Romana. How big of a deal is this?

“This could be the first time a corporation would be held criminally liable for forced labor in their own supply chains,” according to a retired special agent we talked to.

Wow.

And it is only because Mother Jones is funded primarily by donations from readers that we can mount ambitious, yearlong—or more—investigations like these two stories that are making waves.

About that: It’s unfathomably hard in the news business right now, and we came up about $28,000 short during our recent fall fundraising campaign. We simply have to make that up soon to avoid falling further behind than can be made up for, or needing to somehow trim $1 million from our budget, like happened last year.

If you can, please support the reporting you get from Mother Jones—that exists to make a difference, not a profit—with a donation of any amount today. We need more donations than normal to come in from this specific blurb to help close our funding gap before it gets any bigger.

payment methods

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our free newsletter

Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate