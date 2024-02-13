Democrat Wins Special Election for George Santos’ House Seat

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

On Tuesday, Democrat Tom Suozzi was elected to replace indicted former GOP Rep. George Santos of New York in a special House election widely viewed as a bellwether contest ahead of the presidential election.

Suozzi, who represented New York’s 3rd Congressional District for three terms before stepping down in 2022 to run for governor of the state, will reclaim his old House seat following Santos’ expulsion nearly two months ago. Santos’ brief career in Congress was filled with seemingly endless scandal: He now faces 23 federal criminal charges, including money laundering, wire fraud, and lying on congressional disclosure forms.

The lead-up to election night in the swing district was notably tense, with Suozzi holding a narrow lead in the polls against his opponent, Mazie Pilip, a Nassau County legislator whom Suozzi referred to as “Santos 2.0.” According to a recent poll from Emerson College, Pilip—a former Israel Defense Forces paratrooper—was more popular among voters on issues like Israel’s war in Gaza and border security; Suozzi was more trusted on abortion and the Ukraine war.

The special election comes after significant Republican gains in New York, a state that traditionally votes blue. In recent years, several New York Republicans have found success at the polls by taking a tough-on-crime stance. As my colleague Noah Lanard wrote in late 2022: