City Bus Drivers Are Driving Home a Message to Protesters: We’re With You

In the wake of George Floyd’s killing and in solidarity with peaceful protesters across the country, city bus drivers are taking a stand, banding together against police violence by refusing to transport arrested protesters to jail. “[We] do not work for the NYPD. We transport the working families of NYC,” tweeted a drivers union. “All [of our] operators should refuse to transport arrested protestors,” an affirmation echoed by a wave of drivers in Minneapolis who pledged, “We are willing to do what we can to ensure our labor is not used to help the Minneapolis Police Department shut down calls for justice.”

Another driver stepped off peacefully and refused to drive when NYPD commandeered his bus for transporting arrested protesters, to the cheers of the crowd.

You expect the big picture, and it's our job at Mother Jones to give it to you. And right now, so many of the troubles we face are the making not of a virus, but of the quest for profit, political or economic (and not just from the man in the White House who could have offered leadership and comfort but instead gave us bleach).

In "News Is Just Like Waste Management," we unpack what the coronavirus crisis has meant for journalism, including Mother Jones’, and how we can rise to the challenge. If you're able to, this is a critical moment to support our nonprofit journalism with a donation: We've scoured our budget and made the cuts we can without impairing our mission, and we hope to raise $400,000 from our community of online readers to help keep our big reporting projects going because this extraordinary pandemic-plus-election year is no time to pull back.

