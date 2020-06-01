City Bus Drivers Are Driving Home a Message to Protesters: We’re With You

For indispensable reporting on the coronavirus crisis and more, subscribe to Mother Jones' newsletters

In the wake of George Floyd’s killing and in solidarity with peaceful protesters across the country, city bus drivers are taking a stand, banding together against police violence by refusing to transport arrested protesters to jail. “[We] do not work for the NYPD. We transport the working families of NYC,” tweeted a drivers union. “All [of our] operators should refuse to transport arrested protestors,” an affirmation echoed by a wave of drivers in Minneapolis who pledged, “We are willing to do what we can to ensure our labor is not used to help the Minneapolis Police Department shut down calls for justice.”

Another driver stepped off peacefully and refused to drive when NYPD commandeered his bus for transporting arrested protesters, to the cheers of the crowd.

