Roll the dice, flip a coin, form a single-file line to the left, keep 6 feet apart, fix your face masks (over your mouth and nose—it’s not a chin guard), and apply hand sanitizer before stepping forward to partake in the good-news grab bag that replenishes each time your click Beautiful News Daily. It bills itself as a home for “unseen trends, uplifting stats, creative solutions—a chart a day from @infobeautiful.” The browsable stock is here; the refreshable grab bag is here.
1 hour ago
A Grab Bag of Goodness
