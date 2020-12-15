3 hours ago

Day Care Workers Are Saving Lives and Risking Their Own. A Striking New Film Highlights 3 of Them.

The timing couldn’t be better for Through the Night, released days ago as an intimate and urgent portrait of three women crossing paths at a day care center. Directed and produced by Sundance fellow Loira Limbal, the story highlights a mother working overnight at a hospital, another working three jobs to support her family, and a woman who’s been caring for kids for 22 years. As personal and situational as the story is, it’s a call to action for supporting the millions of front-line workers outside the film’s frame. The pacing, arc, and treatment of themes around economic and social struggle, and the mutual recognition and resilience, are a fitting mirror to the tail end of 2020.

The trailer and full film are here. A portion of ticket sales is donated to the Essential Care Fund in support of child care providers nationally.

