Twitter added fact-check warnings yesterday to two Trump tweets for the first time in history, a major move to curb his spread of lies and conspiracy babble, which could be the most encouraging news all…week? The world’s largest ego and lyingest president is being brought to size or at least facing efforts to do so. But should we rejoice? Or keep pressing Jack Dorsey on why he hasn’t banned or suspended Trump for repeated violations of terms applied to everyone else who abuses, harasses, and threatens users? Listen to Dorsey weigh that question and tell me if you think he’s right at recharge@motherjones.com: Should Trump get a hall pass because he’s a powerful world figure whose disqualifying belches we should record regardless of violations? Take cheer where you can: Fact-check tags begin.

More Recharge bites for strength:

Birthday boosts. Yesterday was rounded out by the shared birthdays of Lauryn Hill and Miles Davis. Hill did what she's cherished for—educated the world, this time by encouraging a graduating class with words of wisdom before her birthday. Boost yourself with her live recording of "Killing Me Softly" from '96, "Redemption Song" from '99, "I Gotta Find Peace of Mind" from 2001, or "Ready or Not" from 2012.

Miles Davis’ birthday was celebrated two days after the loss this week of Kind of Blue drummer Jimmy Cobb. Salute both by treating yourself to this timeless, replenishing recording of you know what.

Brushing up. New murals are popping up on boarded restaurants in Oakland and San Francisco and other cities in an organized effort to create canvases for artists. Check out Paint the Void’s Helice Wen.

Calling all kindness-doers: Remember the good landlord who canceled rent for three months and told tenants to keep the cash or spend it at local businesses?

Start the presses. Newspapers are on financial life support, but a community turned out to keep one going: A librarian launched a weekly paper in Weare, New Hampshire, and when the librarian died and the library where it was printed closed, six residents stepped up to keep the paper humming. H/T to Recharge reader Dave Beard for the inspiring bite.

Spin the daily blog at motherjones.com/recharge