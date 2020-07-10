Energizing Words of Insight and Hope From Alicia Garza, Co-Founder of Black Lives Matter

For indispensable reporting on the coronavirus crisis and more, subscribe to Mother Jones' newsletters

After this marathon week of fireworks, and last week’s, and those of every week and day and minute, the inspiring words of Alicia Garza are both timely and timeless. Garza co-founded the Black Lives Matter movement when she wrote “Black lives matter” in a Facebook post almost seven years ago, and she’s featured in a wide-ranging, insightful interview this week by NatGeo’s Rachel Hartigan. Since launching the Black Lives Matter Global Network with Opal Tometi and Patrisse Cullors, Garza has rallied and amplified the voices and lives of countless people who drive change—bearing witness to what has changed, and what still needs to. The interview touches on the construction of the phrase “Black Lives Matters,” the basis for maintaining hope, the ways a movement for change can stay its course, and the unifying threads of collective action, particularly with women leading it. Catch it here, and have a safe, healthy, strengthening weekend, whatever each means to you. (Let us know what each does mean to you at recharge@motherjones.com).