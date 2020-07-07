Oakland Jazz Is Growing and Growing, With a Powerful New Livestream Series

For indispensable reporting on the coronavirus crisis and more, subscribe to Mother Jones' newsletters

The family-run Piedmont Piano Company in Oakland just announced a weekly series of livestreams with some of the brightest and most innovative musicians in the Bay Area and beyond. Most recently, the Pit Orchestra playing Monk, with pianist Edward Simon, trumpeter Erik Jekabson, and bassist Peter Barshay. Down the calendar: Howard Wiley’s must-catch tribute to Sonny Rollins’ Freedom Suite. (Reading my interview with Rollins about the pandemic, protests, and creative change, if you missed it.) Also in the mix: Stella Heath, Rob Reich, and Daniel Fabricant. Berkeley-born Wiley is especially energizing and inspiring. At age 12, he headlined the old Koncepts Cultural Gallery—founded by Edsel Matthews—then Festival by the Bay in Richmond, a historic cultural center, and two years later was headlining Yoshi’s.

Mark the calendar for Wiley’s spin on Thursday, July 16. More details here, and drop me a line at recharge@motherjones.com for deeper dives into the sounds of solidarity, stamina, and resilience—and send me your own tips for livestreams across the map.