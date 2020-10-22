“Sing for Science,” a New Music Podcast That Hits All the Right Notes

For indispensable reporting on the coronavirus crisis, the election, and more, subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter.

Listening to Living Colour’s hit song “Cult of Personality,” the rock group and a fascism scholar unpack the psychology of tyranny. Discussing “I Don’t Know Why,” Norah Jones and a science writer break down science denialism and the study of knowledge. And DMC chats up a theater professor about nursery rhymes in the rap classic “Peter Piper.” You’ve gotta hand it to podcasters who can mix science, music, and public policy in a freshly entertaining way. Sing for Science just launched. Each episode dives into the best-known songs of musicians and asks how they map onto a guest scientist’s area of expertise.

It’s an impressive lift from host-musician Matt Whyte and the Talkhouse team. “Science literacy and respect for expertise are…more vital now than ever before,” the crew says. “A more science- and scientific process–literate society can only contribute toward greater support for more fair, evidence-based policy in government.” Boosting science literacy across widely diverse fan bases is a recharge anytime; give it a spin and let me know which areas you get into at recharge@motherjones.com.

Upcoming episodes: Neuroscientist Dr. Bin Hu talks about music’s healing power for brain disorders in conversation with singer Renée Fleming about the song “Ave Maria.” Neuroscientist Dr. Joseph LeDoux joins pop duo Aly and AJ to explore the science of panic through their song “Attack of Panic.” And singer Mac DeMarco gets into the physics of acoustics with sound scientist Russ Berger.