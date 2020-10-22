1 hour ago

“Sing for Science,” a New Music Podcast That Hits All the Right Notes

Doug Wimbish of Living ColourSteve Thorne/Redferns via Getty

Listening to Living Colour’s hit song “Cult of Personality,” the rock group and a fascism scholar unpack the psychology of tyranny. Discussing “I Don’t Know Why,” Norah Jones and a science writer break down science denialism and the study of knowledge. And DMC chats up a theater professor about nursery rhymes in the rap classic “Peter Piper.” You’ve gotta hand it to podcasters who can mix science, music, and public policy in a freshly entertaining way. Sing for Science just launched. Each episode dives into the best-known songs of musicians and asks how they map onto a guest scientist’s area of expertise.

It’s an impressive lift from host-musician Matt Whyte and the Talkhouse team. “Science literacy and respect for expertise are…more vital now than ever before,” the crew says. “A more science- and scientific process–literate society can only contribute toward greater support for more fair, evidence-based policy in government.” Boosting science literacy across widely diverse fan bases is a recharge anytime; give it a spin and let me know which areas you get into at recharge@motherjones.com.

Upcoming episodes: Neuroscientist Dr. Bin Hu talks about music’s healing power for brain disorders in conversation with singer Renée Fleming about the song “Ave Maria.” Neuroscientist Dr. Joseph LeDoux joins pop duo Aly and AJ to explore the science of panic through their song “Attack of Panic.” And singer Mac DeMarco gets into the physics of acoustics with sound scientist Russ Berger.

SIX TRUTHS

Reclaiming power from those who abuse it often starts with telling the truth. And in "This Is How Authoritarians Get Defeated," MoJo's Monika Bauerlein unpacks six truths to remember during the homestretch of an election where democracy, truth, and decency are on the line.

Truth #1: The chaos is the point.

Truth #2: Team Reality is bigger than it seems.

Truth #3: Facebook owns this.

Truth #4: When we go to work, we're in the fight.

Truth #5: It's about minority rule.

Truth #6: The only thing that can save us is…us.

Please take a moment to see how all these truths add up, because what happens in the weeks and months ahead will reverberate for at least a generation and we better be prepared.

And if you think journalism like Mother Jones'—that calls it like it is, that will never acquiesce to power, that looks where others don't—can help guide us through this historic, high-stakes moment, and you're able to right now, please help us reach our $350,000 goal by October 31 with a donation today. It's all hands on deck for democracy.

