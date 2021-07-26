37 mins ago

A Dose of Radical History

Recharge is back after a week offline. Did we miss much? Anything? Oh. Devastating news: “The Stuff of Nightmares. “US Is Headed in ‘Wrong Direction’ on COVID-19.” “Floods.” “Petty Fascism.” “Catastrophic Summer.” “Prison Population Is Growing.” “Cashing in on Disinformation.” “6 Weeks in the Hospital.” “Environmental Damage.” “Overturn Roe v. Wade.” Welcome back!

Pick-me-ups abound, too, so don’t skimp on the other end of the ledger, but I’m thinking a big-picture boost is in order to enter the week, something more fundamentally fortifying than a sugar-high recharge. Here’s just the thing: Daily Radical History. I’m not saying you’ve gotta glue yourself to Twitter, but DRH is solid. It feeds daily doses of radical revolutionary headlines, from anniversaries to key milestones in the struggle for justice, democracy, and human rights broadly defined. Not every tweet is a recharge (some surface trauma and tragedy), but many show how change is made and gains are secured. It’s an aggregate portrait of progress, resistance, solidarity, and strength, if you need all four.

Bracing for the week. Share your daily boosts at recharge@motherjones.com.

