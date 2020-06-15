4 hours ago

A Trio of Boosts: Music of Freedom Movements, a Supreme Court Win, and Creatively Coping With Isolation

Energy to enter the week: the signature sounds of music grounded in freedom movements, perfectly timed for the monumental victory announced today by the Supreme Court in the fight for human rights. And the community-building of Suleika Jaouad, a leukemia survivor and Emmy-winning writer who created “The Isolation Journals,” a global project of portraiture and resilience in the face of distance during the pandemic. Catch Jaouad’s moving, candid conversation with the interviewer Nelufar Hedayat in a recent episode of #DearWorld Live, about coping constructively with mental and physical health challenges in isolation.

Collecting boosts of your own, if you’d like to share them, at recharge@motherjones.com.

