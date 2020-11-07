3 hours ago

Change Has Come to Mother Jones’ Style Guide: Biden-Harris in, Trump-Pence Out

It’s not every day, or year, or four years, that I’m booting a president from our newsroom’s style guide. On Saturday, after multiple news organizations declared Biden-Harris the winning ticket of the presidential election, what choice did I have but to open our style guide, click “edit,” and enshrine the people’s will?

Before:

After:

Before:

After:

Before:

After:

Had to be done. Trump is still president for the next 10 weeks, so “lame-duck” gets hyphenated as an adjective, and stays open as a noun. And these things matter, like when Fox News told its anchors not to call Biden “president-elect” when it called the race, according to two internal memos, before the network changed its tune in the face of overwhelming facts. Read more of our style guide (and suggest away) here.

