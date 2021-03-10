The Pandemic’s Anniversary Is Tomorrow. Here Is Every Good News Recharge Since March 11.

Ahead of tomorrow’s wall-to-wall coverage of the one-year anniversary, take a minute to browse every Recharge we’ve run since March 11, 2020, when the World Health Organization declared the pandemic. Click one or two. Share good news at recharge@motherjones.com.
Demolition Debunked: John Coltrane’s Historic House in Philadelphia Will Remain Standing
March 8, 2021
From Our Archives, 20 Ways We Said We Changed 25 Years Ago
March 5, 2021
Tomorrow Is National Grammar Day. Here Is George W. Bush’s 2008 Letter Inaugurating It.
March 3, 2021
Harry Belafonte Turned 94 Yesterday. Revisiting His Living Legacy Today.
March 2, 2021
The First Online Chess Olympiad for People With Disabilities Is Expanding
February 26, 2021
“Illegal Alien” No More: The Biden Administration Drops the Label
February 25, 2021
Zoom Just Added Free Captions After a Hard-of-Hearing Health Reporter Shines a Light
February 25, 2021
Catch the First Sounds Ever Recorded on the Surface of Mars
February 24, 2021
Black Philanthropy Month, Far Beyond August, Rolls Year-Round at #BPM365
February 22, 2021
“In Honor of Rush Limbaugh,” $425,000 in Donations to Planned Parenthood
February 19, 2021
From Our Archives, a Reminder of How Conservatives, Contractors, and Developers Cashed In on Katrina
February 19, 2021
A Day After Our Reporting, a Georgia Town Gets Its Vaccines Back
February 19, 2021
Texas Is Still Powerless, Heatless, Waterless. But a Growing Group of Chefs Are Freely Distributing Food and Cash.
February 18, 2021
5-Time US Chess Champion Hikaru Nakamura Reaches 1 Million Stream Followers. Magnus Who?
February 16, 2021
From Our Archives, Adrienne Rich and Annie Gottlieb on Motherhood
February 12, 2021
Draining an Actual Swamp: Volunteers Remove 9,000 Pounds of Trash From a River in 3 Days. Can the Senate?
February 11, 2021
Chef Anita Lo Rings in the Lunar New Year With a Live Tutorial: Unimpeachably Good Homemade Dumplings
February 10, 2021
6 Indigenous Artists Win $50,000 Prizes for Creative Visions of Justice
February 9, 2021
A Striking Ballad by 23-Year-Old Saxophonist Immanuel Wilkins in Tribute to James Weldon Johnson
February 8, 2021
From Our Archives, Billy Bragg Is “Redder Than Ever”
February 5, 2021
A 7-Year-Old’s Art Raises Thousands of Dollars in Donations for Doctors and Nurses
February 4, 2021
How a Drive-Thru Manager Rescued a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic
February 2, 2021
NPR’s “Tiny Desk” Gets an Actual Tiny Desk, Courtesy Pharoahe Monch
February 1, 2021
From Our Archives, the Dangers of High-Speed Day Trading
January 29, 2021
They Walked 1,500 Miles for a Life of Freedom. Revisiting a Book That Chronicles Young American Immigrants.
January 28, 2021
Dr. Lonnie Smith Will See You Now: A Crowdfunded Documentary on the Musician’s Sound of Celebration
January 27, 2021
“Coffee Break”: A New Video Call for People With Disabilities Throughout the Pandemic
January 26, 2021
From Our Archives, a Celebrity Goes, Uh, “Political”
January 22, 2021
Sonia Raman Joins the Memphis Grizzlies! (And Donald Trump Is Bounced From Multiple Homes!)
January 20, 2021
Remembering Nina Simone’s 1968 Tribute to Martin Luther King Jr.
January 19, 2021
From Our Archives, a Soldier Goes Birdwatching
January 15, 2021
13 Songs for Impeachment: A Recharge Playlist
January 13, 2021
Abortion Law Expert Mary Ziegler Joins Mother Jones’ Becca Andrews in a Livestream
January 12, 2021
3 Videos of Music, Poetry, and Protest to Celebrate Max Roach’s 97th Birthday
January 11, 2021
From Our Archives, Prescient Reporting on Trump, White Supremacy, and Hate Groups
January 8, 2021
Catch Our Liveblog Coverage of the Insurrection Attempt
January 7, 2021
History-Making Headlines in Georgia—and 17 Spins of the State’s Official Song
January 6, 2021
A Legendary Music Club Faces Permanent Closure. But Crowdfunding Is on Pace to Save It.
January 5, 2021
“United We Play,” a Fitting New Film of Jazz, Blues, and Symphonic Swing From Musicians’ Homes
January 4, 2021
Pharoahe Monch’s “Fight” Takes a Torch to the Moving Targets of American History
December 31, 2020
Banjo Player Jake Blount Challenges Genres and Questions Historical Narratives in “Spider Tales”
December 28, 2020
There Will Be Good News in 2021. There Will Be Good News in 2021. There Will Be…
December 24, 2020
Before You Clock Out of 2020, Catch Saxophone Giant Frank Morgan’s Birthday Celebration
December 23, 2020
A Drive-Thru Customer Attacked a Worker for Unwanted Ice in a Drink. Thousands in Tips Rolled In.
December 22, 2020
Check Out Our Editors’ and Reporters’ Book Picks of the Year
December 21, 2020
From Our Archives, Roger Wilkins’ “White Out”
December 18, 2020
Prince, Quincy Jones, Madonna: Looking Back at the Music of 1984
December 17, 2020
Roasting Cable News With Top Tweets From Comedian Leslie Jones
December 16, 2020
Day Care Workers Are Saving Lives and Risking Their Own. A Striking New Film Highlights 3 of Them.
December 15, 2020
A Holiday Email Accidentally Sent to the Wrong Recipient Turns Up a Surprise Gift
December 14, 2020
Listen to the Newly Unearthed Recording of Bill Evans From 1968
December 8, 2020
Noam Chomsky Turns 92 Today. He’s Celebrating With a Livestream on Planetary Peril and Democratic Uprisings.
December 7, 2020
From Our Archives, an Incredible Cover
December 4, 2020
A Call for Reader Recharges: Let Us Know Where, and How, You Find Strength as the Year Wraps Up
December 3, 2020
If There’s One Creative Livestream You Join All Week, Month, or Year, Make This It
December 2, 2020
Mother Jones’ Sinduja Rangarajan Wins a National Reporting Award From the Asian American Journalists Association
December 1, 2020
Help for Musicians and Other Post-Thanksgiving Leftover Hope
November 30, 2020
What Giving Thanks Can Look Like This Weekend
November 25, 2020
Enjoy the Holidays Like My Grandma Would: Talk Shit About Strangers
November 25, 2020
“In a Sentimental Mood” When You’re Not in a Sentimental Mood
November 24, 2020
Charlie Brown’s Thanksgiving Special Returns to Air After a Very, Very Close Call
November 23, 2020
From Our Archives, the Beginning of the Obama Presidency
November 20, 2020
Decades After Bombing Its Own Residents, Philadelphia Issues Its First Official Apology
November 18, 2020
Barack Obama Drops a Playlist of 20 Memorable Songs From His Presidency
November 17, 2020
The Pandemic Has Shuttered Dance Studios, But the Stage Keeps Expanding
November 16, 2020
Don’t Fear Friday the 13th or Steve Buscemi
November 13, 2020
Today Is National Happy Hour Day. You Get One Hour to Be Happy. Spend It Like This.
November 12, 2020
Happy Diwali! And Don’t Forget to Wear Masks.
November 11, 2020
The Healing Potential of Handwritten Letters
November 10, 2020
Massive Street Parties Underway as Relief and Joy Wash Over Cities and Towns
November 7, 2020
Change Has Come to Mother Jones’ Style Guide: Biden-Harris in, Trump-Pence Out
November 7, 2020
From Our Archives, When Bush Left
November 6, 2020
A Day of Firsts for LGBTQ Candidates, and the Anniversary of “Georgia on My Mind”
November 5, 2020
The Biggest Battle Isn’t Over, But 7 Causes for Celebration Couldn’t Be Clearer
November 4, 2020
A Florida Mother of 4 Recounts Her First Time Voting in 12 Years
November 4, 2020
Today Is the Most Important National Sandwich Day of Our Lives
November 3, 2020
One Day Away. Here Are 30 Boosts to Brace for Impact.
November 2, 2020
3 Songs to Celebrate Clifford Brown’s 90th Birthday
October 30, 2020
Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Turns 82 Today. Here’s an Open Letter She Wrote to a Young Women’s Rights Activist.
October 29, 2020
World Kindness Day Is Actually a Day. It’s Soon. Here’s What You Need to Know.
October 28, 2020
7 Sanity-Preserving Boosts Before Election Day
October 27, 2020
8 Days Until the Election. Here Are 8 Ways to Brace for Impact.
October 26, 2020
From Our Archives, a Solution to Plastic Bags in Trees
October 23, 2020
“Sing for Science,” a New Music Podcast That Hits All the Right Notes
October 22, 2020
US Chess Champion Hikaru Nakamura Challenges Barack Obama to a Benefit Match for Team Biden
October 21, 2020
Just 2 Weeks Out From the Election, But Assistive Technology for Voters With Disabilities Is Growing
October 20, 2020
See the Big Winners of Nikon’s “Small World” Photo Competition
October 19, 2020
A New Song From the Mountain Goats With a Nice Backstory
October 16, 2020
At Least We Have 12-Foot Skeletons
October 15, 2020
Sure, Let’s Read Don DeLillo
October 14, 2020
Pharoah Sanders Turns 80 Today. Catch the Saxophone Giant’s Birthday Livestream.
October 13, 2020
With the Election Weeks Away, Stories of Strength in Disability Communities Are Growing
October 12, 2020
From Our Archives, Fighting Reagan’s Tax Cuts
October 9, 2020
Stop Talking About the Fly. But Before You Do, Watch These Fly Remixes.
October 8, 2020
Barack and Michelle Obama Bring Us “Ada Twist, Scientist,” a New Animated Preschool Series
October 8, 2020
2 Days Away From the 100th Birthday Commemoration for Saxophonist Yusef Lateef
October 7, 2020
Wayne Barrett Warned the World 40 Years Ago. The Late Reporter Is Still Exposing Trump.
October 6, 2020
A New Video Game That Sends Food and Medicine to Refugees Beyond the Screen
October 5, 2020
An Unlikely Ray of Hope: Imagining a Future Where COVID-23 Changes Us for the Better
October 2, 2020
From Our (Recent) Archives, How to Prepare for the Next Pandemic
October 2, 2020
From the Sesame Street Writers’ Room to “The Jooniverse,” Comedian Joon Chung Has Good News
October 1, 2020
Our Coverage of the Debate? Good. The Debate…Well, Read Our Coverage.
September 30, 2020
“Good News or Great News?” Here Are Key Questions for Tonight’s Presidential Debate.
September 29, 2020
Sam Myers, the Late Blues God, Propels Us Into the Week With a Powerful New Album
September 28, 2020
From Our Archives, the Signs of a Never-Ending Election
September 25, 2020
As Billionaires Get Richer During the Pandemic, Here’s One Who Anonymously Gave Everything Away—All $8 Billion
September 24, 2020
Are You Threatened by My Uterus? I’m Not.
September 23, 2020
Your Remembrances of RBG Are Powerfully Insightful. Here’s a Sample. Keep Them Coming.
September 22, 2020
“The Root 100” Was Announced This Morning, the Annual List of the Most Influential Black Americans Ages 25–45
September 21, 2020
From Our Archives, an Excerpt From Maxine Hong Kingston
September 18, 2020
Between the Wildfires and the Pandemic, Live Music Is Resiliently Pulling Through
September 17, 2020
CNN’s Brian Stelter Unpacks Fox’s Playbook on the Latest Mother Jones Podcast
September 16, 2020
A 100-Year-Old Postcard Just Arrived in the Michigan Mail. A Family Search Begins.
September 15, 2020
A Graphic Designer Is Relabeling Canned Food With Calls for Justice
September 14, 2020
From Our Archives, a Radicalizing Moment for a Pioneering Organizer
September 11, 2020
Can We Knit Our Way Forward? Probably Not, But I’m Trying Anyway.
September 10, 2020
A New Coalition of Poets, Novelists, and Playwrights Is Mobilizing Against Trump
September 9, 2020
After 6 Murder Trials and 23 Years Behind Bars, Curtis Flowers Is Set Free
September 8, 2020
Portraits of Survival: COVID and Community Strength Through an Artist’s Eyes
September 5, 2020
From Our Archives, Baseball!
September 4, 2020
A Virtual Dinner Party With Anand Giridharadas, Free and Open to All
September 3, 2020
3 Chefs to Watch and Rewatch for Recipes to Ease the Pandemic’s Grip
September 2, 2020
When the Runway Lights Broke, They Used Their Cars to Land a Medevac
September 1, 2020
Black Philanthropy Month Sets a New Record for Giving and Growth, and It’s Running Far Beyond August
August 31, 2020
From Our Archives, a Visit to the Culture Wars (of the 1990s)
August 28, 2020
A Top Court Resoundingly Affirms Trans Rights in Gavin Grimm’s Battle for Equality
August 27, 2020
LeBron James Just Launched a Multimillion-Dollar Fight Against Voter Suppression in Battleground Districts
August 26, 2020
If the RNC’s Lies and Outright Lunacy Were Insufferable Last Night, Take Pharoahe Monch’s Timeless Advice
August 25, 2020
Postal Workers Heroically Rescued 1,225 Ballots Before an Election Deadline, While Trump Keeps Smearing Them
August 24, 2020
From Our Archives, an Interview With Ntozake Shange
August 21, 2020
Gabby Giffords Spoke Last Night About Overcoming Despair. Here Are 3 More Ways to Tackle It.
August 20, 2020
“Not Going Quietly,” a New Documentary on the Battle for Health Care, Gets a Boost at the DNC
August 19, 2020
Baseball, Bebop, Human Rights, and Freedom Movements in a New Short-Story Collection
August 18, 2020
Dorothea Lange’s Indelible Photos of Struggle and Survival Are Newly Archived Online
August 17, 2020
A Galaxy Eerily Like Our Own Has Been Found 12 Billion Light-Years Away. Without a Single Trump Hotel.
August 14, 2020
Laughter Is Powerful, Personal, and Political
August 13, 2020
62 Years Later, the Most Iconic Photo in American Music Inspires Celebration and Re-creation
August 12, 2020
A Native American Artist’s Stunning Protest Mural Wins the “Art on the Streets” Award
August 11, 2020
A Military Veteran Sentenced to Life in Prison for Selling $30 of Weed Will Finally Be Freed
August 10, 2020
Abbey Lincoln, Who Would’ve Turned 90 Yesterday, Embodied Her Recording “We Insist! Freedom Now Suite”
August 7, 2020
Rep. Barbara Lee, the Progressive Powerhouse and Longtime Lawmaker, on the Election, the Coronavirus, and Racial Justice
August 7, 2020
The Last State With a Lifetime Voting Ban for People With Felony Records Just Reinstated Their Rights
August 6, 2020
Donald Trump Doesn’t Get to Decide if He Gets Ice Cream
August 5, 2020
On His 119th Birthday, Louis Armstrong’s Comments About the 1918 Pandemic Continue to Guide Us
August 4, 2020
It’s Possible to Drive Down Gun Violence Without Increasing Arrests
August 3, 2020
Once Upon a Time, Presidents and Words Didn’t Fail
July 31, 2020
355 Days After He Was Detained, and Weeks After Recovering From COVID-19, a DACA Poster Child Is Released
July 29, 2020
“Never Have I Ever” Let My Guard Down While Watching TV
July 28, 2020
Jazz Parties All Week for Kids, Adults, and Adult Kids, Powered by the Newport Jazz Festival
July 28, 2020
Thank You, Donald J. Trump. I Love America More Because of You.
July 27, 2020
Remember Leaving Twitter Forever for All of 2 Minutes? Get Back on for Ella Fitzgerald and the Armstrong House.
July 24, 2020
A Few Nice Big Tips—Even if the Tipped Minimum Wage Needs a Fix
July 23, 2020
4 Days Away From the 30th Anniversary of the Americans With Disabilities Act
July 22, 2020
Straggly Recordings of Live Shows
July 21, 2020
Nearly 20,000 Letters From Pen Pals, Plus a Birthday and a Political Chess Puzzle
July 20, 2020
Try Listening to Yourself Like Studs Terkel Would
July 17, 2020
A Grab Bag of Goodness
July 16, 2020
Washington’s NFL Team Is on the Search for a New Name and Logo
July 15, 2020
300 Drones Light Up the Sky to Salute Front-Line Workers and Promote PPE
July 14, 2020
A Growing #MeToo Wave in Egypt Is Driving Results and Signs of Change
July 13, 2020
Energizing Words of Insight and Hope From Alicia Garza, Co-Founder of Black Lives Matter
July 10, 2020
From “Ole Miss” to “New Miss,” and Cornel West on Educational Justice
July 9, 2020
Is Small-Town White Montana Ready for My Big, Loud, Brown Family? It Doesn’t Matter, Because We’re Here Anyway.
July 8, 2020
Good News About That Factually Flawed Anti-Pinker Letter: Its Dishonesty Has Been Widely Exposed
July 7, 2020
Oakland Jazz Is Growing and Growing, With a Powerful New Livestream Series
July 7, 2020
The “Better Call Saul” Cast Is Raising COVID Relief, Making Music, Painting, and Growing Gardens
July 6, 2020
How Persuasive and Persuadable Are You? A New Website Aims to Find Out.
July 3, 2020
A 4-Year-Old, a 5-Year-Old, and a 7-Year-Old Are Now Very, Very Famous Artists
July 2, 2020
In Celebration of National Postal Worker Day, Birthday Cards and Wishes for All
July 1, 2020
A Customer Attacked a Barista for Asking Her to Wear a Mask. Bad Move: $32,000 in Tips Rolled In.
June 30, 2020
Diane Guerrero, of “Jane the Virgin” and “Orange Is the New Black,” in Conversation on COVID-19 and Immigration
June 29, 2020
LeBron James Dunks Again on Trump, Scoring Multimillions for a New Media Empire
June 26, 2020
Warren and Booker Are Investigating Meatpacking Giants After Our Reporting Shed Light on Dangerous Conditions
June 25, 2020
Midweek Boosts, With a Guest Appearance by Cornel West
June 24, 2020
More Than 187,000 People Are Helping Out on a New Website for Volunteers
June 23, 2020
Detroit Teens Are Teaming Up to Paint Murals of Justice
June 22, 2020
Creativity in Quarantine: Dissonant New Music for the Birthday Blues
June 22, 2020
Songs to Celebrate Juneteenth
June 19, 2020
Stanley Crouch Just Won a Major 2020 Award. “Victory Is Assured” Was His Signature for a Reason.
June 18, 2020
Mayor Ras Baraka of Newark, New Jersey, Drops a Powerful Music Video Demanding Change
June 17, 2020
Turning Crisis Into Creativity: Seattle Like You’ve Never Seen It Before
June 15, 2020
A Trio of Boosts: Music of Freedom Movements, a Supreme Court Win, and Creatively Coping With Isolation
June 15, 2020
Justice and Jazz, Livestreamed at 8 p.m. ET
June 12, 2020
The Coronavirus Put Them Out of Work. Now These Chefs Are Feeding New York’s Protesting Masses.
June 10, 2020
The Sound of Justice and Jazz, Livestreamed Tonight
June 10, 2020
Trump Built a Fence Around the White House. Protesters Turned It Into a Canvas.
June 9, 2020
Shining a Light on Shady, Menacing, Unbadged Armed Forces
June 5, 2020
Solidarity at Yesterday’s Protests
June 4, 2020
A Midweek Birthday Boost and a March for Change
June 3, 2020
An 18-Year-Old’s Family Restaurant Burned to the Ground. Supporters Are Pitching in to Rebuild It.
June 2, 2020
City Bus Drivers Are Driving Home a Message to Protesters: We’re With You
June 1, 2020
Boosts of Strength and Stamina for the Weekend
May 29, 2020
A Bakery Owner’s Free Cakes Just Sweetened the Day for High Schoolers in Several States
May 28, 2020
Good News About Fake News: Twitter Is Labeling Trump’s Lies
May 27, 2020
Celebrate Bob Dylan, Sun Ra, and the Mortal Who Connected Them
May 25, 2020
Don’t Pretend You Didn’t Know That Today Is Geek Pride Day
May 25, 2020
A Bit More About the Joy of Horror Movies
May 22, 2020
The Greatest Birthday Gift the World Has Ever Seen
May 21, 2020
Music That Will Make You Move
May 20, 2020
Angela Davis and Ayanna Pressley Join Dozens of Iconic Leaders for Today’s Malcolm X Livestream
May 19, 2020
A Postcard Mailed 33 Years Ago Just Arrived, and Other Surprises to Start the Week
May 18, 2020
Read an Excerpt of Katherine Anne Porter’s Flu Novel
May 15, 2020
20,000 Kids Have Learned Hip-Hop From One Revolutionary Network. Today’s Plague Won’t Stop It Either.
May 14, 2020
If You Wish COVID-19 Weren’t the Only Thing to Talk About, We Have Good News for You
May 13, 2020
A Jazz Solidarity Concert With Danny Glover, Bruce Willis, Wayne Shorter, and Dozens More
May 12, 2020
The Radical Roots of Mother’s Day as a Pandemic-Fighting Movement
May 10, 2020
To All the Customers Tipping Their Stimulus Checks to Gig Workers: We’ll Shout It Out Here
May 8, 2020
A $1 Million Virtual Tennis Tournament With Venus, Serena, McEnroe, and…Mario?!
May 6, 2020
Revolutionary Musicians Your Playlist Needs Right Now
April 29, 2020
Superheroes and Accountable Leaders Are in Short Supply. So 4 Kids Decided to Invent Them.
April 22, 2020
A Life-Saving Movement That’s Unmasking Who We Actually Are
April 15, 2020
What Do the Cast of “Hamilton” and Jim Halpert From “The Office” Have in Common?
April 8, 2020
The Lessons of Recharge, a Column on Community Strength in the Face of Crisis
April 1, 2020
A Top Restaurant Retools to Feed Front-Line Workers Fighting COVID-19
March 25, 2020
The Scourge of Coronavirus Brings Out Bright Spots of Humanity
March 17, 2020
As Coronavirus Grips the World, a 98-Year-Old Offers an Enduring Lesson
March 11, 2020