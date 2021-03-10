The Pandemic’s Anniversary Is Tomorrow. Here Is Every Good News Recharge Since March 11.

Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters.

Ahead of tomorrow’s wall-to-wall coverage of the one-year anniversary, take a minute to browse every Recharge we’ve run since March 11, 2020, when the World Health Organization declared the pandemic. Click one or two. Share good news at recharge@motherjones.com.

Demolition Debunked: John Coltrane’s Historic House in Philadelphia Will Remain Standing

March 8, 2021

From Our Archives, 20 Ways We Said We Changed 25 Years Ago

March 5, 2021

Tomorrow Is National Grammar Day. Here Is George W. Bush’s 2008 Letter Inaugurating It.

March 3, 2021

Harry Belafonte Turned 94 Yesterday. Revisiting His Living Legacy Today.

March 2, 2021

The First Online Chess Olympiad for People With Disabilities Is Expanding

February 26, 2021

“Illegal Alien” No More: The Biden Administration Drops the Label

February 25, 2021

Zoom Just Added Free Captions After a Hard-of-Hearing Health Reporter Shines a Light

February 25, 2021

Catch the First Sounds Ever Recorded on the Surface of Mars

February 24, 2021

Black Philanthropy Month, Far Beyond August, Rolls Year-Round at #BPM365

February 22, 2021

“In Honor of Rush Limbaugh,” $425,000 in Donations to Planned Parenthood

February 19, 2021

From Our Archives, a Reminder of How Conservatives, Contractors, and Developers Cashed In on Katrina

February 19, 2021

A Day After Our Reporting, a Georgia Town Gets Its Vaccines Back

February 19, 2021

Texas Is Still Powerless, Heatless, Waterless. But a Growing Group of Chefs Are Freely Distributing Food and Cash.

February 18, 2021

5-Time US Chess Champion Hikaru Nakamura Reaches 1 Million Stream Followers. Magnus Who?

February 16, 2021

From Our Archives, Adrienne Rich and Annie Gottlieb on Motherhood

February 12, 2021

Draining an Actual Swamp: Volunteers Remove 9,000 Pounds of Trash From a River in 3 Days. Can the Senate?

February 11, 2021

Chef Anita Lo Rings in the Lunar New Year With a Live Tutorial: Unimpeachably Good Homemade Dumplings

February 10, 2021

6 Indigenous Artists Win $50,000 Prizes for Creative Visions of Justice

February 9, 2021

A Striking Ballad by 23-Year-Old Saxophonist Immanuel Wilkins in Tribute to James Weldon Johnson

February 8, 2021

From Our Archives, Billy Bragg Is “Redder Than Ever”

February 5, 2021

A 7-Year-Old’s Art Raises Thousands of Dollars in Donations for Doctors and Nurses

February 4, 2021

How a Drive-Thru Manager Rescued a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic

February 2, 2021

NPR’s “Tiny Desk” Gets an Actual Tiny Desk, Courtesy Pharoahe Monch

February 1, 2021

From Our Archives, the Dangers of High-Speed Day Trading

January 29, 2021

They Walked 1,500 Miles for a Life of Freedom. Revisiting a Book That Chronicles Young American Immigrants.

January 28, 2021

Dr. Lonnie Smith Will See You Now: A Crowdfunded Documentary on the Musician’s Sound of Celebration

January 27, 2021

“Coffee Break”: A New Video Call for People With Disabilities Throughout the Pandemic

January 26, 2021

From Our Archives, a Celebrity Goes, Uh, “Political”

January 22, 2021

Sonia Raman Joins the Memphis Grizzlies! (And Donald Trump Is Bounced From Multiple Homes!)

January 20, 2021

Remembering Nina Simone’s 1968 Tribute to Martin Luther King Jr.

January 19, 2021

From Our Archives, a Soldier Goes Birdwatching

January 15, 2021

13 Songs for Impeachment: A Recharge Playlist

January 13, 2021

Abortion Law Expert Mary Ziegler Joins Mother Jones’ Becca Andrews in a Livestream

January 12, 2021

3 Videos of Music, Poetry, and Protest to Celebrate Max Roach’s 97th Birthday

January 11, 2021

From Our Archives, Prescient Reporting on Trump, White Supremacy, and Hate Groups

January 8, 2021

Catch Our Liveblog Coverage of the Insurrection Attempt

January 7, 2021

History-Making Headlines in Georgia—and 17 Spins of the State’s Official Song

January 6, 2021

A Legendary Music Club Faces Permanent Closure. But Crowdfunding Is on Pace to Save It.

January 5, 2021

“United We Play,” a Fitting New Film of Jazz, Blues, and Symphonic Swing From Musicians’ Homes

January 4, 2021

Pharoahe Monch’s “Fight” Takes a Torch to the Moving Targets of American History

December 31, 2020

Banjo Player Jake Blount Challenges Genres and Questions Historical Narratives in “Spider Tales”

December 28, 2020

There Will Be Good News in 2021. There Will Be Good News in 2021. There Will Be…

December 24, 2020

Before You Clock Out of 2020, Catch Saxophone Giant Frank Morgan’s Birthday Celebration

December 23, 2020

A Drive-Thru Customer Attacked a Worker for Unwanted Ice in a Drink. Thousands in Tips Rolled In.

December 22, 2020

Check Out Our Editors’ and Reporters’ Book Picks of the Year

December 21, 2020

From Our Archives, Roger Wilkins’ “White Out”

December 18, 2020

Prince, Quincy Jones, Madonna: Looking Back at the Music of 1984

December 17, 2020

Roasting Cable News With Top Tweets From Comedian Leslie Jones

December 16, 2020

Day Care Workers Are Saving Lives and Risking Their Own. A Striking New Film Highlights 3 of Them.

December 15, 2020

A Holiday Email Accidentally Sent to the Wrong Recipient Turns Up a Surprise Gift

December 14, 2020

Listen to the Newly Unearthed Recording of Bill Evans From 1968

December 8, 2020

Noam Chomsky Turns 92 Today. He’s Celebrating With a Livestream on Planetary Peril and Democratic Uprisings.

December 7, 2020

From Our Archives, an Incredible Cover

December 4, 2020

A Call for Reader Recharges: Let Us Know Where, and How, You Find Strength as the Year Wraps Up

December 3, 2020

If There’s One Creative Livestream You Join All Week, Month, or Year, Make This It

December 2, 2020

Mother Jones’ Sinduja Rangarajan Wins a National Reporting Award From the Asian American Journalists Association

December 1, 2020

Help for Musicians and Other Post-Thanksgiving Leftover Hope

November 30, 2020

What Giving Thanks Can Look Like This Weekend

November 25, 2020

Enjoy the Holidays Like My Grandma Would: Talk Shit About Strangers

November 25, 2020

“In a Sentimental Mood” When You’re Not in a Sentimental Mood

November 24, 2020

Charlie Brown’s Thanksgiving Special Returns to Air After a Very, Very Close Call

November 23, 2020

From Our Archives, the Beginning of the Obama Presidency

November 20, 2020

Decades After Bombing Its Own Residents, Philadelphia Issues Its First Official Apology

November 18, 2020

Barack Obama Drops a Playlist of 20 Memorable Songs From His Presidency

November 17, 2020

The Pandemic Has Shuttered Dance Studios, But the Stage Keeps Expanding

November 16, 2020

Don’t Fear Friday the 13th or Steve Buscemi

November 13, 2020

Today Is National Happy Hour Day. You Get One Hour to Be Happy. Spend It Like This.

November 12, 2020

Happy Diwali! And Don’t Forget to Wear Masks.

November 11, 2020

The Healing Potential of Handwritten Letters

November 10, 2020

Massive Street Parties Underway as Relief and Joy Wash Over Cities and Towns

November 7, 2020

Change Has Come to Mother Jones’ Style Guide: Biden-Harris in, Trump-Pence Out

November 7, 2020

From Our Archives, When Bush Left

November 6, 2020

A Day of Firsts for LGBTQ Candidates, and the Anniversary of “Georgia on My Mind”

November 5, 2020

The Biggest Battle Isn’t Over, But 7 Causes for Celebration Couldn’t Be Clearer

November 4, 2020

A Florida Mother of 4 Recounts Her First Time Voting in 12 Years

November 4, 2020

Today Is the Most Important National Sandwich Day of Our Lives

November 3, 2020

One Day Away. Here Are 30 Boosts to Brace for Impact.

November 2, 2020

3 Songs to Celebrate Clifford Brown’s 90th Birthday

October 30, 2020

Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Turns 82 Today. Here’s an Open Letter She Wrote to a Young Women’s Rights Activist.

October 29, 2020

World Kindness Day Is Actually a Day. It’s Soon. Here’s What You Need to Know.

October 28, 2020

7 Sanity-Preserving Boosts Before Election Day

October 27, 2020

8 Days Until the Election. Here Are 8 Ways to Brace for Impact.

October 26, 2020

From Our Archives, a Solution to Plastic Bags in Trees

October 23, 2020

“Sing for Science,” a New Music Podcast That Hits All the Right Notes

October 22, 2020

US Chess Champion Hikaru Nakamura Challenges Barack Obama to a Benefit Match for Team Biden

October 21, 2020

Just 2 Weeks Out From the Election, But Assistive Technology for Voters With Disabilities Is Growing

October 20, 2020

See the Big Winners of Nikon’s “Small World” Photo Competition

October 19, 2020

A New Song From the Mountain Goats With a Nice Backstory

October 16, 2020

At Least We Have 12-Foot Skeletons

October 15, 2020

Sure, Let’s Read Don DeLillo

October 14, 2020

Pharoah Sanders Turns 80 Today. Catch the Saxophone Giant’s Birthday Livestream.

October 13, 2020

With the Election Weeks Away, Stories of Strength in Disability Communities Are Growing

October 12, 2020

From Our Archives, Fighting Reagan’s Tax Cuts

October 9, 2020

Stop Talking About the Fly. But Before You Do, Watch These Fly Remixes.

October 8, 2020

Barack and Michelle Obama Bring Us “Ada Twist, Scientist,” a New Animated Preschool Series

October 8, 2020

2 Days Away From the 100th Birthday Commemoration for Saxophonist Yusef Lateef

October 7, 2020

Wayne Barrett Warned the World 40 Years Ago. The Late Reporter Is Still Exposing Trump.

October 6, 2020

A New Video Game That Sends Food and Medicine to Refugees Beyond the Screen

October 5, 2020

An Unlikely Ray of Hope: Imagining a Future Where COVID-23 Changes Us for the Better

October 2, 2020

From Our (Recent) Archives, How to Prepare for the Next Pandemic

October 2, 2020

From the Sesame Street Writers’ Room to “The Jooniverse,” Comedian Joon Chung Has Good News

October 1, 2020

Our Coverage of the Debate? Good. The Debate…Well, Read Our Coverage.

September 30, 2020

“Good News or Great News?” Here Are Key Questions for Tonight’s Presidential Debate.

September 29, 2020

Sam Myers, the Late Blues God, Propels Us Into the Week With a Powerful New Album

September 28, 2020

From Our Archives, the Signs of a Never-Ending Election

September 25, 2020

As Billionaires Get Richer During the Pandemic, Here’s One Who Anonymously Gave Everything Away—All $8 Billion

September 24, 2020

Are You Threatened by My Uterus? I’m Not.

September 23, 2020

Your Remembrances of RBG Are Powerfully Insightful. Here’s a Sample. Keep Them Coming.

September 22, 2020

“The Root 100” Was Announced This Morning, the Annual List of the Most Influential Black Americans Ages 25–45

September 21, 2020

From Our Archives, an Excerpt From Maxine Hong Kingston

September 18, 2020

Between the Wildfires and the Pandemic, Live Music Is Resiliently Pulling Through

September 17, 2020

CNN’s Brian Stelter Unpacks Fox’s Playbook on the Latest Mother Jones Podcast

September 16, 2020

A 100-Year-Old Postcard Just Arrived in the Michigan Mail. A Family Search Begins.

September 15, 2020

A Graphic Designer Is Relabeling Canned Food With Calls for Justice

September 14, 2020

From Our Archives, a Radicalizing Moment for a Pioneering Organizer

September 11, 2020

Can We Knit Our Way Forward? Probably Not, But I’m Trying Anyway.

September 10, 2020

A New Coalition of Poets, Novelists, and Playwrights Is Mobilizing Against Trump

September 9, 2020

After 6 Murder Trials and 23 Years Behind Bars, Curtis Flowers Is Set Free

September 8, 2020

Portraits of Survival: COVID and Community Strength Through an Artist’s Eyes

September 5, 2020

From Our Archives, Baseball!

September 4, 2020

A Virtual Dinner Party With Anand Giridharadas, Free and Open to All

September 3, 2020

3 Chefs to Watch and Rewatch for Recipes to Ease the Pandemic’s Grip

September 2, 2020

When the Runway Lights Broke, They Used Their Cars to Land a Medevac

September 1, 2020

Black Philanthropy Month Sets a New Record for Giving and Growth, and It’s Running Far Beyond August

August 31, 2020

From Our Archives, a Visit to the Culture Wars (of the 1990s)

August 28, 2020

A Top Court Resoundingly Affirms Trans Rights in Gavin Grimm’s Battle for Equality

August 27, 2020

LeBron James Just Launched a Multimillion-Dollar Fight Against Voter Suppression in Battleground Districts

August 26, 2020

If the RNC’s Lies and Outright Lunacy Were Insufferable Last Night, Take Pharoahe Monch’s Timeless Advice

August 25, 2020

Postal Workers Heroically Rescued 1,225 Ballots Before an Election Deadline, While Trump Keeps Smearing Them

August 24, 2020

From Our Archives, an Interview With Ntozake Shange

August 21, 2020

Gabby Giffords Spoke Last Night About Overcoming Despair. Here Are 3 More Ways to Tackle It.

August 20, 2020

“Not Going Quietly,” a New Documentary on the Battle for Health Care, Gets a Boost at the DNC

August 19, 2020

Baseball, Bebop, Human Rights, and Freedom Movements in a New Short-Story Collection

August 18, 2020

Dorothea Lange’s Indelible Photos of Struggle and Survival Are Newly Archived Online

August 17, 2020

A Galaxy Eerily Like Our Own Has Been Found 12 Billion Light-Years Away. Without a Single Trump Hotel.

August 14, 2020

Laughter Is Powerful, Personal, and Political

August 13, 2020

62 Years Later, the Most Iconic Photo in American Music Inspires Celebration and Re-creation

August 12, 2020

A Native American Artist’s Stunning Protest Mural Wins the “Art on the Streets” Award

August 11, 2020

A Military Veteran Sentenced to Life in Prison for Selling $30 of Weed Will Finally Be Freed

August 10, 2020

Abbey Lincoln, Who Would’ve Turned 90 Yesterday, Embodied Her Recording “We Insist! Freedom Now Suite”

August 7, 2020

Rep. Barbara Lee, the Progressive Powerhouse and Longtime Lawmaker, on the Election, the Coronavirus, and Racial Justice

August 7, 2020

The Last State With a Lifetime Voting Ban for People With Felony Records Just Reinstated Their Rights

August 6, 2020

Donald Trump Doesn’t Get to Decide if He Gets Ice Cream

August 5, 2020

On His 119th Birthday, Louis Armstrong’s Comments About the 1918 Pandemic Continue to Guide Us

August 4, 2020

It’s Possible to Drive Down Gun Violence Without Increasing Arrests

August 3, 2020

Once Upon a Time, Presidents and Words Didn’t Fail

July 31, 2020

355 Days After He Was Detained, and Weeks After Recovering From COVID-19, a DACA Poster Child Is Released

July 29, 2020

“Never Have I Ever” Let My Guard Down While Watching TV

July 28, 2020

Jazz Parties All Week for Kids, Adults, and Adult Kids, Powered by the Newport Jazz Festival

July 28, 2020

Thank You, Donald J. Trump. I Love America More Because of You.

July 27, 2020

Remember Leaving Twitter Forever for All of 2 Minutes? Get Back on for Ella Fitzgerald and the Armstrong House.

July 24, 2020

A Few Nice Big Tips—Even if the Tipped Minimum Wage Needs a Fix

July 23, 2020

4 Days Away From the 30th Anniversary of the Americans With Disabilities Act

July 22, 2020

Straggly Recordings of Live Shows

July 21, 2020

Nearly 20,000 Letters From Pen Pals, Plus a Birthday and a Political Chess Puzzle

July 20, 2020

Try Listening to Yourself Like Studs Terkel Would

July 17, 2020

A Grab Bag of Goodness

July 16, 2020

Washington’s NFL Team Is on the Search for a New Name and Logo

July 15, 2020

300 Drones Light Up the Sky to Salute Front-Line Workers and Promote PPE

July 14, 2020

A Growing #MeToo Wave in Egypt Is Driving Results and Signs of Change

July 13, 2020

Energizing Words of Insight and Hope From Alicia Garza, Co-Founder of Black Lives Matter

July 10, 2020

From “Ole Miss” to “New Miss,” and Cornel West on Educational Justice

July 9, 2020

Is Small-Town White Montana Ready for My Big, Loud, Brown Family? It Doesn’t Matter, Because We’re Here Anyway.

July 8, 2020

Good News About That Factually Flawed Anti-Pinker Letter: Its Dishonesty Has Been Widely Exposed

July 7, 2020

Oakland Jazz Is Growing and Growing, With a Powerful New Livestream Series

July 7, 2020

The “Better Call Saul” Cast Is Raising COVID Relief, Making Music, Painting, and Growing Gardens

July 6, 2020

How Persuasive and Persuadable Are You? A New Website Aims to Find Out.

July 3, 2020

A 4-Year-Old, a 5-Year-Old, and a 7-Year-Old Are Now Very, Very Famous Artists

July 2, 2020

In Celebration of National Postal Worker Day, Birthday Cards and Wishes for All

July 1, 2020

A Customer Attacked a Barista for Asking Her to Wear a Mask. Bad Move: $32,000 in Tips Rolled In.

June 30, 2020

Diane Guerrero, of “Jane the Virgin” and “Orange Is the New Black,” in Conversation on COVID-19 and Immigration

June 29, 2020

LeBron James Dunks Again on Trump, Scoring Multimillions for a New Media Empire

June 26, 2020

Warren and Booker Are Investigating Meatpacking Giants After Our Reporting Shed Light on Dangerous Conditions

June 25, 2020

Midweek Boosts, With a Guest Appearance by Cornel West

June 24, 2020

More Than 187,000 People Are Helping Out on a New Website for Volunteers

June 23, 2020

Detroit Teens Are Teaming Up to Paint Murals of Justice

June 22, 2020

Creativity in Quarantine: Dissonant New Music for the Birthday Blues

June 22, 2020

Songs to Celebrate Juneteenth

June 19, 2020

Stanley Crouch Just Won a Major 2020 Award. “Victory Is Assured” Was His Signature for a Reason.

June 18, 2020

Mayor Ras Baraka of Newark, New Jersey, Drops a Powerful Music Video Demanding Change

June 17, 2020

Turning Crisis Into Creativity: Seattle Like You’ve Never Seen It Before

June 15, 2020

A Trio of Boosts: Music of Freedom Movements, a Supreme Court Win, and Creatively Coping With Isolation

June 15, 2020

Justice and Jazz, Livestreamed at 8 p.m. ET

June 12, 2020

The Coronavirus Put Them Out of Work. Now These Chefs Are Feeding New York’s Protesting Masses.

June 10, 2020

The Sound of Justice and Jazz, Livestreamed Tonight

June 10, 2020

Trump Built a Fence Around the White House. Protesters Turned It Into a Canvas.

June 9, 2020

Shining a Light on Shady, Menacing, Unbadged Armed Forces

June 5, 2020

Solidarity at Yesterday’s Protests

June 4, 2020

A Midweek Birthday Boost and a March for Change

June 3, 2020

An 18-Year-Old’s Family Restaurant Burned to the Ground. Supporters Are Pitching in to Rebuild It.

June 2, 2020

City Bus Drivers Are Driving Home a Message to Protesters: We’re With You

June 1, 2020

Boosts of Strength and Stamina for the Weekend

May 29, 2020

A Bakery Owner’s Free Cakes Just Sweetened the Day for High Schoolers in Several States

May 28, 2020

Good News About Fake News: Twitter Is Labeling Trump’s Lies

May 27, 2020

Celebrate Bob Dylan, Sun Ra, and the Mortal Who Connected Them

May 25, 2020

Don’t Pretend You Didn’t Know That Today Is Geek Pride Day

May 25, 2020

A Bit More About the Joy of Horror Movies

May 22, 2020

The Greatest Birthday Gift the World Has Ever Seen

May 21, 2020

Music That Will Make You Move

May 20, 2020

Angela Davis and Ayanna Pressley Join Dozens of Iconic Leaders for Today’s Malcolm X Livestream

May 19, 2020

A Postcard Mailed 33 Years Ago Just Arrived, and Other Surprises to Start the Week

May 18, 2020

Read an Excerpt of Katherine Anne Porter’s Flu Novel

May 15, 2020

20,000 Kids Have Learned Hip-Hop From One Revolutionary Network. Today’s Plague Won’t Stop It Either.

May 14, 2020

If You Wish COVID-19 Weren’t the Only Thing to Talk About, We Have Good News for You

May 13, 2020

A Jazz Solidarity Concert With Danny Glover, Bruce Willis, Wayne Shorter, and Dozens More

May 12, 2020

The Radical Roots of Mother’s Day as a Pandemic-Fighting Movement

May 10, 2020

To All the Customers Tipping Their Stimulus Checks to Gig Workers: We’ll Shout It Out Here

May 8, 2020

A $1 Million Virtual Tennis Tournament With Venus, Serena, McEnroe, and…Mario?!

May 6, 2020

Revolutionary Musicians Your Playlist Needs Right Now

April 29, 2020

Superheroes and Accountable Leaders Are in Short Supply. So 4 Kids Decided to Invent Them.

April 22, 2020

A Life-Saving Movement That’s Unmasking Who We Actually Are

April 15, 2020

What Do the Cast of “Hamilton” and Jim Halpert From “The Office” Have in Common?

April 8, 2020

The Lessons of Recharge, a Column on Community Strength in the Face of Crisis

April 1, 2020

A Top Restaurant Retools to Feed Front-Line Workers Fighting COVID-19

March 25, 2020

The Scourge of Coronavirus Brings Out Bright Spots of Humanity

March 17, 2020

As Coronavirus Grips the World, a 98-Year-Old Offers an Enduring Lesson

March 11, 2020